Auburn survives against 12th-seeded NM State, will face KU or Northeastern next

Red-hot Auburn of the Southeastern Conference will be Kansas’ opponent in Saturday’s second-round NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional contest … if the Jayhawks are able to defeat Northeastern in Thursday afternoon’s first-round battle at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
The No. 5 seed Tigers, who have won nine straight games since a 27-point loss to Kentucky on Feb. 23 at Kentucky, held on to defeat No. 12 seed New Mexico State, 78-77, in the first NCAA game of the day Thursday in Salt Lake.
Jared Harper scored 17 points and J’Von McCormick added 16 for the Tigers (27-9). Johnny McCants led New Mexico State of the Western Athletic Conference with 16 points and seven rebounds.
Chuma Okeke had 13 points Bryce Brown 12 for the victorious Tigers, who hit 45.6 percent of their shots, including 12 of 31 from three.
The Aggies had a chance to win on their final possession. Trevelin Queen (14 points, four threes) missed a three from the corner that left his hand right before the final horn. New Mexico State also missed a chance to tie or take the lead when it passed up a layup for a three-point attempt that missed — the shooter was fouled but only made one of three free throws.
Auburn, coached by Bruce Pearl, halted the Aggies’ 19-game winning streak on Thursday.
No time has yet been set for Saturday’s second-round game. The Auburn/Kansas-Northeastern winner will advance to the Sweet 16 next week in Kansas City.
Auburn, which won the SEC Tournament after going 11-7 during the regular season, has defeated Tennessee twice in its current winning streak. Auburn ripped the Vols, 84-64, in the final on March 17 in Nashville, and also won, 84-80 on March 9 at Auburn.
Auburn’s tallest starter is 6-foot-8 Okeke. Tallest player is reserve Austin Wiley, who is 6-11. Auburn is 1-0 all-time vs. KU. The Tigers beat the Jayhawks, 66-64, on March 16, 1985 in a second-round NCAA Southeast Regional game in South Bend, Ind. That was Danny Manning’s freshman year at KU.
