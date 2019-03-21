Lawson brothers lead KU to 87-53 rout of Northeastern in NCAA Tournament opener

Kansas’ Lawson-led basketball team is one win away from assuring a spot in next week’s Midwest Regional Sweet 16 at the Sprint Center, the Jayhawks’ home-away-from-home.

Dedric Lawson scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and his brother K.J. Lawson added 13 points, two off his season high, in 23 minutes as No. 4 seed KU blasted No. 13 seed Northeastern 87-53 in a first-round NCAA Tournament game on Thursday afternoon at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

KU’s victory sets up a second-round contest against No. 5 seed Auburn, a 78-77 winner over No. 12 seed New Mexico State in Friday’s first game in Salt Lake City.

The winner of Saturday’s KU-Auburn game will advance to Kansas City. Regional semifinal games will be played March 29 with the final set for March 31 at Sprint Center.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

Devon Dotson contributed 18 points with four rebounds and two assists and for the Jayhawks (26-9), who knocked off the Huskies (23-11) of the Colonial Athletic Association.

Leading scorer Vasa Pusica scored just seven points on 2 of 13 shooting (2 of 6 from three) for Northeastern, which, as advertised, attempted a batch of three-point shots. In all, the Huskies hit 6 of 28 threes to KU’s 8 of 22.

Jordan Roland was the only Huskies player in double figures. He scored 12 points on 2 of 8 three-point shooting.

Northeastern opened by hitting 3 of its first 6 threes, but made just 2 of its next 11 and KU led at halftime, 37-25.

NU scored the first five points of the second half and it was 37-30 with 17:05 left.

After a Bill Self timeout, KU went on an 18-2 run to open a 55-32 advantage at 11:07.

Dedric Lawson, who had 16 points the first half, had five straight points in the run — points that followed a three by Quentin Grimes, who would not score again. He scored three points on 1 of 6 shooting (1 of 5 from three).

Also, K.J. Lawson, who had four points in the first half, had four more in that run, which effectively put away Northeastern.

Dedric Lawson scored 16 points on 6 of 12 shooting (2 of 4 threes) and grabbed seven rebounds in 16 productive first-stanza minutes. K.J. scored four points while playing more than usual (10 minutes) in the half. Also, Dotson had nine points and Mitch Lightfoot four rebounds and a block in seven minutes in the half.

Standout Northeastern senior guard Pusica missed 7 of 8 shots and had three points in 17 minutes the first half. Roland had eight points on 2 of 5 three-point shooting. Overall, NU hit 8 of 31 shots the first half for 25.8 percent. KU was 15 of 34 for 44.1 percent. The Jayhawks were 2 of 12 from three.

KU led by just a point, 20-19, with 7:55 left in the half. An 11-0 run provided some separation and KU led, 31-19, at 4:03. Dedric Lawson had five points, KJ four — including a nice bank shot off a move in the lane — and Dotson two in the run.

It was 9-9 early, however KU did open an 18-11 lead at 11:34. Northeastern immediately cut it to 20-19.

NOTES

Kansas has won its last 13 NCAA Tournament first-round games. … KU is 34-2 in its last 36 NCAA Tournament round of 64 games, beginning in 1981 … KU is 6-1 in neutral-site games … Kansas is 2,274-858 all-time. … Bill Self is 473-105 in 16 seasons at KU and 680-210 in his 26th season overall. … Ochai Agbaji came off the bench for the first time in 15 games. … KU is 108-46 all-time in tourney games with 31 Sweet 16 appearances and 15 trips to the Final Four. Kansas is 38-14 in the NCAA Tournament in the 16-year Bill Self era with 10 Sweet 16s, eight Elite Eights, three Final Fours, one NCAA title and one NCAA runner-up finish. … The Jayhawks are 8-4 all-time as a No. 4 seed. … KU is 1-0 all-time against Northeastern and 5-0 all-time versus Colonial Athletic Association teams. … Northeastern fell to 1-22 versus Top 25 teams. … Northeastern is 1-4 versus current members of the Big 12 … KU snapped the Huskies’ seven-game win streak. The Huskies’ last loss had come Feb. 16 vs. College of Charleston, 88-79. … NU fell to 3-9 all-time in the NCAAs with its last win against Long Island in 1984. … Bill Coen is 224-97 in 13 seasons at NU.