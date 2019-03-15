KU basketball vs. West Virginia in Big 12 semifinals: Lineups, tipoff time, TV

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-West Virginia Mountaineers Big 12 Tournament semifinal game:

When/where: About 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.

TV/radio: ESPN2, WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups:

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG

F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 19.0

F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Fr. 3.6

G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Fr. 8.8

G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 11.9

G 5 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 8.0

P No. West Virginia Ht. Yr. PPG

F 1 Derek Culver 6-10 Fr. 1 1.6

F 15 Lamont West 6-8 Jr. 10.7

F 11 Emmitt Matthews 6-7 Fr. 4.7

G 10 Jermaine Haley 6-7 Jr. 6.5

G 5 Jordan McCabe 6-0 Fr. 5.6

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (14-19): This marks the third time a No. 10 seed has reached the Big 12 Tournament semfinals. In 1997, Missouri as 10 seed advanced to the title game. In 1998, Texas fell in the semis after beating No. 2 Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals. But this is the first time since the Big 12 went to 10 teams that the tournament’s No. 10 seed has advanced to the semis. … WVU will be making its fourth straight Big 12 semifinal appearance and it has reached the finals in each of the last three years, losing twice to Kansas and once to Iowa State. … Freshman Jordan McCabe has scored in double figures seven straight games. … Freshman Emmitt Matthews scored a career-best 28 points in Thursday’s 79-74 quarterfinal win over Texas Tech. … West Virginia has won back to back games three times this season. Last was Dec. 22 over Jacksonville State and Dec. 30 vs. Lehigh. … Derek Culver had five steals Thursday. … Bob Huggins is 5-11 versus KU as West Virginia coach. Overall, he’s 5-15 versus KU. … West Virginia has won a game in every Big 12 arena except KU’s Allen Fieldhouse. … Huggins said it after Thursday’s win over Texas Tech: “We’re playing to get into the NCAA Tournament is what we’re doing. Two down, two to go.”

ABOUT NO. 17 KANSAS (24-8): KU leads the all-time series against West Virginia, 11-5. … KU split the regular-season series versus West Virginia, losing 65-64 on Jan. 19 in Morgantown, W.Va., then winning, 78-53, on Feb. 16 at Allen Fieldhouse. …. The Jayhawks have won five of the last six meetings and seven of nine. … Bill Self is 11-5 versus West Virginia as KU’s coach. … West Virginia committed 24 turnovers in the game in Lawrence. KU committed 18 turnovers in its loss in Morgantown. … Kansas is 21-16 all-time in conference tournament semifinals, including 13-6 in the Big 12 tourney. … KU has won 24 games the past 14 seasons beginning in 2005-06. … KU is 21-3 in its Big 12 Tournament openers (1-0 in first round, 20-3 in quarterfinals). KU advanced to the conference tournament semifinals for the 20th time in Big 12 history and 38th time overall. … David McCormack (nine) Dedric Lawson (nine) and Devon Dotson (eight) combined for 26 of KU’s 29 first half points in Thursday’s 65-57 quarterfinal win over Texas. … Kansas outscored Texas 17-0 in fast break points. In its three meetings with Texas, the Jayhawks held a 38-5 advantage in that category. … KU has held five teams under 60 points and is 5-0 in those games. … McCormack has scored in double figures three straight games. … In his three games against Texas this season, Dotson had just one turnover in 102 minutes played. … Bill Self said it after KU’s win over Texas on Thursday: “The way they (Mountaineers) jumped on Tech was a shock, 28-11 (to start game). Winning the game was not a shock by any stretch. They are still playing ‘Huggs ball’ as far as just beating the crap out of everybody on the glass, but they are a much improved team. The team that played in the Big 12 isn’t here. The team that has been playing the last two weeks is here. It’ll be a tough challenge.”