Prize junior point guard R.J. Hampton to visit Kansas this weekend

R.J. Hampton, a 6-foot-5 junior point guard from Little Elm (Texas) High School, will make an official recruiting trip to Kansas this weekend, Rivals.com reported.

Hampton, the No. 5-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, plans on attending Saturday’s KU-Baylor game at Allen Fieldhouse. He has a final list of KU, Duke, Kentucky, Memphis and TCU. He took an official visit to Memphis last fall.

Hampton has mentioned the possibility of reclassifying into the recruiting Class of 2019 and attending college in time for the 2019-20 season.

“KU is college basketball,” Hampton told Rivals.com last month. “The atmosphere is second to none. Coach (Bill) Self is a Hall of Famer. They always push for the title and the development, (and) the strength and conditioning program is top-notch. There is a lot to like about Kansas.”





Corey Evans of Rivals.com said if Hampton does reclassify, he “has the game-changing capabilities to catapult one’s chances of achieving March success that much more next season. The decision remains on the backburner for now as Hampton will play on the travel circuit this summer with the Drive Nation, (a) Nike affiliated program.”

Evans added: “What fans should come to expect from Hampton is a super talented and athletic guard that can play either position in the backcourt. He is an effortless scorer that can convert from each level, finish at the basket and defend up to three positions.”