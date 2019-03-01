KU basketball at Oklahoma State: Lineups, TV info, tipoff time, facts and figures

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-Oklahoma State Cowboys game on Saturday.

When/where: 11 a.m. Saturday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Okla.

TV/radio: CBS, WHB (810 AM)

Projected starters:

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG

F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 19.0

F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Fr. 2.3

G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Fr. 9.4

G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 12.1

G 5 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 7.6

P No. Oklahoma State Ht. Yr. PPG

F 14 Yor Anei 6-10 Fr. 7.0

F 12 Cameron McGriff 6-7 Jr. 12.3

G 21 Lindy Waters 6-6 Jr. 12.1

G 4 Thomas Dziagwa 6-4 Jr. 11.5

G 13 Isaac Likekele 6-4 Fr. 8.4

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (10-18, 3-12 Big 12): Yor Anei, a 6-10, 225-pound freshman out of Lee’s Summit West High School, scored eight points, grabbed three rebounds and had three blocks in OSU’s 84-72 loss to KU on Feb. 9 at Allen Fieldhouse. Anei has 16 blocks in the last six games and 60 total. He needs five more blocks to tie Byron Houston’s freshman record of 65 rejections in 1988-89. Anei — he attended Shawnee Mission South as a junior — chose OSU over Southern Illinois, UAB, Denver and others. He has a wingspan of 7-0 1/2. … Second-year coach Mike Boynton is 2-2 against Kansas. His OSU teams are 31-33 overall. … Former Oral Roberts head coach Scott Sutton is an assistant at OSU. He’s son of former OSU legend Eddie Sutton. … Isaac Likekele is the fifth Cowboy freshman to register 100 assists in a season. … Thomas “Dizzy” Dziagwa, who hit six threes in Wednesday’s 84-80 overtime loss at Texas Tech, is trying to become the fifth OSU player to hit 100 threes in a single season. He has 93 threes in 206 tries (.451). Over the last four games Dziagwa is 21-for-40 from three. He’s made at least one three in 27 of 28 games. He’s cashed at least a trio of threes in 20 games. … Lindy Waters has made 65 of 70 free throws (.929). He has made 35 of his last 63 threes over the last 11 games. He hit seven threes in 10 tries Wednesday at Tech. … The Cowboys have won five of their last 11 matchups against AP ranked opponents, and are 7-11 against Top 25 teams under Boynton. … The Cowboys’ 39-point loss to K-State on Feb. 23 tied for the fourth largest margin of defeat in OSU history and the second largest in the Big 12 era after a 41-point loss at Baylor in 2012.

ABOUT NO. 15 KANSAS (21-7, 10-5 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series against OSU, 115-59. KU has won two in a row over OSU and is 5-4 over the last nine matchups. The Jayhawks are 34-35 in Gallagher-Iba Arena and 48-10 vs. the Cowboys in Allen Fieldhouse. KU has lost four of its last five games in Stillwater. … OSU won in Lawrence, 84-79, last season and also won, 82-64, in Stillwater. The Cowboys became the first (and only) team to sweep KU in a season series in the Bill Self era… Self is 19-13 all-time against his alma mater, including an 18-10 record at KU. … KU defeated OSU, 84-72, on Feb. 9 at Allen Fieldhouse. … KU has won 10 league games for the 25th straight year, beginning in 1994-95. … KU is is 2-7 this season when scoring between 60 and 69 points and 68-55 in the Self era. … Dedric Lawson has 17 double-doubles this season and 53 for his career. He is tied for eighth-place (with Dave Robisch, 17 in 1971) for most double-doubles in a single season at KU. … Devon Dotson has 40 steals and is tied with Jeff Boschee for 10th in single season steals for a freshman. … Mitch Lightfoot has blocked three shots in three of KU’s last four games. ... KU is 6-3 against teams in the AP Top 25 this season.