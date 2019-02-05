KU football lands four-star defensive end who was considering Nebraska, Texas Tech

University of Kansas

By Jesse Newell

February 05, 2019 09:01 AM

Les Miles just made his biggest recruiting splash as Kansas’ new head coach.

On Monday, Miles secured the commitment of Steven Parker, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive end from South Oak Cliff in Dallas. Parker is a four-star Rivals recruit who’s ranked the 20th-best player at his position; he also was considering both Texas Tech and Nebraska.

This is an early recruiting win for new KU receivers coach Emmett Jones as well. Jones helped secure a commitment from Parker to Texas Tech in May before the defensive end reopened his recruitment following the Red Raiders’ offseason coaching changes. Parker visited KU’s campus last weekend.

“My relationship with Coach Jones is real good,” Parker told JayhawkSlant’s Jon Kirby. “I look at him like he’s a role model and we have a good relationship.”

In his Twitter announcement, Parker said Monday “might have been the toughest day of my life.”

Parker, who registered 25 tackles-for-loss and 18 sacks this past season, was named the Texas 5A defensive player of the year.

Miles will have a Signing Day press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss his first KU recruiting class.

