Why Marcus Garrett’s off game was a big deal in loss to Kentucky

Dedric Lawson now knows what it’s like to play at fabled Rupp Arena, home of the Kentucky Wildcats.

“Wonderful atmosphere,” Lawson, Kansas’ 6-foot-9, 235-pound junior forward said Saturday after scoring 20 points and grabbing 15 rebounds in the No. 9-ranked Jayhawks’ 71-63 loss to the No. 8-rated Wildcats in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.