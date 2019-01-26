Kentucky trips Kansas 71-63 in SEC/Big 12 Challenge game at Rupp Arena

Kansas’ three-game winning streak against fellow blueblood Kentucky is over.
Sophomore forward P.J. Washington scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while Reid Travis scored 18 points (with 12 boards) and Keldon Johnson 15 points (with 10 boards) as the No. 8-ranked Wildcats (16-3) upended the No. 9-rated Jayhawks 71-63 on Saturday in an SEC/Big 12 Challenge contest at Rupp Arena.
Dedric Lawson scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Jayhawks (16-4), who had defeated Kentucky at Rupp Arena just two seasons ago to go with a victory in the Champions Classic last season and a win at Allen Fieldhouse in 2016-17.
Quentin Grimes busted a slump and scored 13 points for the Jayhawks, who entered the weekend hoping to continue catching up in the lopsided all-time series versus SEC-power Kentucky. Also, Lagerald Vick and Devon Dotson had 10 and nine points respectively for a KU team that hit 9 of 23 threes and 36 percent overall from the field (Kentucky was 4 of 18 from three and 39.1 overall).
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
KU, 9-23 all-time versus Kentucky, is now 6-4 versus the Wildcats in the 16-year Bill Self era.
Kentucky is the all-time leader in victories (2,279) in college basketball. KU is second at 2,264.
The Jayhawks entered having won 13 straight games over AP top 10-ranked teams.
Kentucky has won six games in a row overall and has won 15 in a row at Rupp Arena.
The game was tied at 44-44 with 14:20 to play when Kentucky surged with an 8-0 run to grab a 52-44 advantage at 10:41. Johnson hit a three, Washington a free throw and an inside bucket after a key rebound of a free-throw miss and Travis had an inside bucket in the run.
KU did cut it to 52-49 on a Lawson bucket at 10:17 and Grimes three at 7:06. Kentucky, however, scored five straight to make it 57-49 with 5:15 to play.
Grimes hit a three to make it 57-52, but Washington scored inside and Kentucky led 59-52 at 3:58. It was 59-54 when Johnson hit another three to make it 62-54 at 2:40. It was 64-54 at 2:22 after Travis hit two free throws following a flagrant-one foul on Lawson.
Lawson scored 11 points and grabbed 11 boards, while Dotson had seven points the first half as KU led 33-30 at the break. Travis scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds, while Washington had nine boards and six points for the Wildcats the initial 20 minutes.
The teams were chilly early. Kentucky was 0 for 8 from three the first half and hit 13 of its first 39 shots for 33.3 percent. KU, meanwhile, hit 3 of 10 threes the first half. Overall, the Jayhawks were 13 of 36 shooting in the half for 36.1 percent. Kentucky outrebounded Kansas 26-25 the first half despite fielding a taller team.
KU used a 12-0 run to turn a 6-4 deficit into a 16-6 lead at 9:41. Ochail Agbaji opened the run with a three for Kansas and also had a stickback in the run. Lawson hit a three, while Vick and Grimes each had two points.
Travis scored seven points in a 9-2 run that sliced the deficit to 18-15 at 7:25.
KU led 27-21 at 3:31 following four straight points by Lawson and 31-24 at 2:30 following a pair of free throws apiece by Marcus Garrett and Lawson. KU led 33-26 at 1:11, however, Kentucky quickly scored four points to cut the gap to 33-30 at halftime.
KU will next meet Texas at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, at Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. Texas (11-9, 3-4) fell to Georgia 95-85 on Saturday in Athens, Ga.
Comments