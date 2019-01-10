KU football is back in the market for an offensive coordinator

Barely a month after hiring an offensive coordinator, Kansas coach Les Miles will be in search of a new one.
Chip Lindsey, who was announced as KU’s OC on Dec. 4, officially accepted the job as Troy’s coach on Thursday.
This was the final wave of falling dominoes that started with a Big 12 school. Earlier this month, West Virginia’s Dana Holgorsen was hired as Houston’s next coach, with the Mountaineers then filling their vacancy with Troy’s Neal Brown.
That opened up the opportunity for Lindsey, who will return to his home state of Alabama while taking over the Trojans.
Per his KU contract, Lindsey does not owe KU any money for the move. Lindsey, who was to be paid $500,000 this year by KU, had a stipulation written in the contract that if he left the Jayhawks “to take a FBS head coaching position, then he owes nothing.”
This makes for a somewhat awkward situation with some of KU’s recent signings. For example, Thomas MacVittie — the top-ranked junior-college quarterback in the nation according to 247sports.com — cited his relationship with Lindsey as a major reason for choosing the Jayhawks. MacVittie is now locked into his commitment after signing during the early period.
It’s uncertain where Miles will look for his next offensive coordinator, though some big names are available if he wants to sift through the recently unemployed list. That includes former North Carolina coach Larry Fedora and former Houston coach Major Applewhite.
