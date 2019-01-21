Kansas surges late, downs Iowa State 80-76 in Big Monday game at Allen Fieldhouse

No. 9-ranked Kansas has gained revenge for its recent, 17-point blowout loss at Iowa State.
The Jayhawks (16-3, 5-2 Big 12), who turned it over 24 times against ISU (14-5, 4-3) in a 77-60 setback on Jan. 5, knocked off the No. 24-rated Cyclones 80-76 on Monday night at Allen Fieldhouse.
Not only did the KU victory — made possible by a huge 14-0 second-half surge that turned a six-point deficit into an eight-point lead — prevent just a second sweep of a home-and-home series in Big 12 play in the 16-year Bill Self era, it continued KU’s remarkable success on Big Monday.
Dedric Lawson scored 29 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Marcus Garrett added 16 points, five rebounds and three steals and Lagerald Vick 14 points as the Jayhawks improved to 28-0 at Allen Fieldhouse in the Self era as part of ESPN’s showcase Big 12 game of the week. Overall, it marked KU’s 32nd straight Big Monday victory in Allen.
Devon Dotson had 11 points and eight assists as KU won its 15th straight game overall in Allen. The Jayhawks won in front of a crowd that included 2008 NCAA title team members Sasha Kaun, Mario Chalmers, Brandon Rush and Sherron Collins.
KU, which trailed 47-39 just 3 1/2 minutes into the second half, went on a remarkable 14-0 run to turn a 53-47 deficit into a 61-53 lead at 8:31. Vick, who had opened 1 of 7 from the field, scored six points, Dedric Lawson two, K.J. Lawson two and Garrett two in that 14-0 surge.
The score was tied at 69-69 with 2:20 left when Vick hit a three to make it 72-69. Marcus Garrett followed with a bucket around a Marial Shayok hoop and it was 74-71 at 1:12. Michael Jacobson hit a free throw to make it 74-72, then Lawson made a huge three that put KU up 77-72 with 22 seconds left. It was 78-76 KU at 7.5 seconds when Dotson went to the line and made two free throws.
The Jayhawks committed 11 turnovers in this one to ISU’s 14. KU hit 52 percent of its shots and was 6 of 14 from three; ISU hit 40 percent, including 12 of 30 from three.
Shayok scored 26 points, Talen Horton-Tucker 16 points, Michael Jacobson 12 points and 11 boards and Nick Weiler-Babb 10 for ISU, which was hoping to join last year’s Oklahoma State squad as the only team to win home and road versus KU in a single-season under Self.
Iowa State hit six threes to KU’s three and led at halftime, 42-37. Horton-Tucker scored 13 points and Shayok 10, while Jacobson had seven points and seven rebounds. Weiler-Babb also had seven points in the half as ISU hit 53.1 percent of its shots to KU’s 47.1 percent.
Dedric Lawson scored 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting with eight boards in 18 minutes the first half. Ochai Agbaji had eight points and Dotson and Garrett six apiece. KU had just six turnovers to ISU’s nine in the half.
KU led 27-26 on an Agbaji three with 7:21 left in the half. However, ISU went on an immediate 6-0 run to go up 32-27. Horton-Tucker and Weiler-Babb each hit threes. ISU led 40-33 at 2:22.
KU’s Lawson scored four straight points to cut the gap to 40-37 at 1:41. Lagerald Vick missed a three that could have tied the game and Shayot followed with a bucket to give ISU the five-point halftime margin.
Iowa State grabbed an early 14-7 lead and led, 15-11, with 12:53 left in the first half. Shayok and Horton-Tucker scored five points and Jacobson four for ISU. Dedric Lawson had nine of KU’s first 11 points and five early rebounds.
ISU led 16-9 at 14:22, KU going on a 7-0 run to tie it at 11:58. Lawson had a bucket, followed by a driving hoop by Agbaji and a three by Agbaji.
ISU immediately went on a 5-0 run to go up 21-16 at 11:21. Horton-Tucker buried a three and Weiler-Babb had a steal and layup.
Down 24-20 at 9:11 following a three by Tyrese Haliburton, KU scored four straight. Garrett had a driving layup and Devon Dotson a bucket on a driving layup following a steal by Grimes. ISU called time out with the game deadlocked at 24 with 8:19 left in the half.
KU immediately cut the deficit to three on a bucket by Lawson to open the second half. However, Shayok and Weiler-Babb combined for five points and it was 47-39 ISU at 16:21.
KU’s Lawson scored three points and Vick three and it was 47-45 ISU at 14:03. However, Shayok answered with an immediate three and ISU had the lead back to 50-45 and 53-47 at 12:41.
The Jayhawks will next meet No. 8-ranked Kentucky at 5 p.m. Saturday at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. The game is part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Kentucky, 14-3 overall and 4-1 in the SEC, has won four straight games heading into Tuesday’s home contest against Mississippi State.
KU has defeated Kentucky in the last three meetings. Saturday’s game will be contested with ESPN’s College GameDay crew in Lexington.
Recruiting notes
▪ Anthony Edwards, a 6-4 senior forward from Holy Spirit Prep School in Atlanta, will visit KU on Feb. 9 for the 11 a.m. KU-Oklahoma State game, he tells Rivals.com. Edwards, who is ranked No. 3 in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, is considering KU, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina and Florida State. “I really like Kansas, I really like (Bill Self). I like the assistant coach, Coach (Norm) Roberts. They got some players that I like and they let their guards play so I like Kansas,” Edwards tells Rivals.com.
▪ Cassius Stanley, a 6-5 senior shooting guard from Sierra Canyon (Calif.) High School, will announce his college choice on April 17, the first day of the NCAA late signing period, according to Zagsblog.com. Stanley, the No. 32-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2019 according to Rivals.com, has a final list of KU, Oregon and UCLA. He scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a 77-58 loss to Montverde (Fla.) Academy at last weekend’s Hoophall Classic.
▪ Precious Achiuwa, a 6-9 senior forward from Montverde Academy, who is ranked No. 9 in the Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, tells Zagsblog.com he is considering KU, North Carolina, UConn and St. John’s. Achiuwa’s mentor, Oz Cross, was an assistant coach at St. John’s when KU assistant Norm Roberts was head coach. Achiuwa scored 13 points and had 11 rebounds in Montverde’s 67-48 win over Holy Prep (Ga.) at the Hoophall Classic. Achuiwa was chosen MVP of the event.
