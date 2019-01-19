West Virginia beats KU with bucket in final seconds

West Virginia no longer is winless in Big 12 Conference play.
The Mountaineers (9-9, 1-5), who had dropped their first five games of the league season, including a 31-point blowout loss at TCU on Tuesday, took out their frustrations on turnover-plagued Kansas 65-64 on Saturday at WVU Coliseum.
Jermaine Haley hit a bank shot inside with with 8.5 seconds left to erase a one-point deficit. Lagerald Vick missed a three-point shot on the other end and Dedric Lawson missed an inside putback as WVU hung on.
KU (15-3, 4-2), had snapped a four-game losing streak at WVU a year ago.
Lawson had 15 points and Marcus Garrett 15 and six steals for the Jayhawks, who led by six points with 2:39 to play.
Turnovers (18) played a big part in this loss as it did KU’s other Big 12 loss. KU committed 24 turnovers in a loss at Iowa State on Jan. 5.
KU had one assist to 13 turnovers to West Virginia’s eight turnovers in the first half, and the two teams playing to a 23-23 tie.
In the half, the teams combined to miss nine threes without a make. KU was 0-for-6 and West Virginia 0-for-3.
Vick scored seven points on 3-of-7 shooting while Garrett scored six (3 of 5) the initial half. James “Beetle” Bolden scored seven points and Haley six the first half for WVU.
West Virginia hit 39.9 percent of its shots to KU’s 37 percent the first half.
KU used a 7-0 run to turn a 34-32 early second-half deficit into a five-point lead at 39-34 at 15:20. Quentin Grimes hit a three then after Garrett’s fifth steal of the game, Vick hit a three followed by a Lawson free throw.
Esa Ahmad answered with two straight threes and WVU led, 40-39, at 13:39.
Grimes followed with a three and after two Haley free throws Garrett scored and KU led, 44-42, at 11:51.
KU’s Garrett hit one of two free throws and Lawson scored and KU led, 47-42, at 10:55. West Virginia’s Culver hit a basket and foul shot and Haley a bucket and it was 47-47 at 9:11.
It was 49-49 when Vick hit a three to put the Jayhawks up, 52-49, at 7:54.
KU led 56-51 at 7:05, 58-53 at 6:23 and 60-56 at 4:15 on a nice Lawson move to the bucket and hoop.
KU led 64-58 at 2:39 following buckets by Lawson and Garrett. However Wesley Harris hit a three to cut it to 64-61 and after a Garrett miss Culver scored to cut the gap to one at 64-63 at 1:16.
After a Garrett miss, Garrett stole the ball but Vick missed at :29. That’s when Haley scored the game-winner.
KU led 15-12 at 8:11 despite suffering nine early turnovers. Bolden scored four straight points to give WVU the lead, 16-15, at 5:55.
Dedric Lawson scored a basket and hit two free throws and Vick cashed a bucket and KU led, 21-16, at 3:38.
Andrew Gordon had four points, including a dunk, and Bolden had a basket and free throw and WVU led, 23-21, at 1:20. Grimes scored with two seconds left in the half on a play the fans thought was a charge and another KU turnover. No turnover this time and the score was deadlocked at 23 at the break.
KU will next meet Iowa State at 8 p.m., Monday at Allen Fieldhouse. The Cyclones defeated the Jayhawks, 77-60, on Jan. 5 at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.
NOTES: ESPN’ College GameDay will be at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., for Saturday’s KU-Kentucky game. Tipoff will be 5 p.m., Central time, at Rupp Arena.
It’s the third straight season ESPN will hold GameDay in Lexington. No time has yet been announced for a morning preview show at Rupp.
