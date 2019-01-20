KU basketball vs. Iowa State: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-Iowa State Cyclones basketball game on Monday in Lawrence.

When/where: 8 p.m. Monday, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence

TV/radio: ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

Projected starters:

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

P No. Iowa State Ht. Yr. PPG

F 12 Michael Jacobson 6-9 Jr. 13.1

G 3 Marial Shayok 6-6 Sr. 19.4

G 11 Talen Horton-Tucker 6-4 Fr. 11.7

G 22 Tyrese Haliburton 6-5 Fr. 7.8

G 1 Nick Weiler-Babb 6-5 Sr. 9.7

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG

F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 18.9

G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 So. 7.2

G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 10.9

G 5 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 8.7

G 24 Lagerald Vick 6-5 Sr. 15.1

ABOUT IOWA STATE (14-4, 4-2 Big 12): Iowa State is 2-2 since defeating KU, 77-60, on Jan. 5 in Ames, Iowa. The Cyclones lost to Baylor, 73-70, on Jan. 8 in Waco, Texas; lost to Kansas State, 58-57, on Jan. 12 in Ames; defeated Texas Tech, 68-64, on Wednesday in Lubbock and defeated Oklahoma State, 72-59, on Saturday in Ames. … Fourth-year ISU coach Steve Prohm is 3-4 versus KU. … ISU’s 17-point win over KU was the Cyclones’ largest margin of victory ever over a Top 5-ranked team. It was also the Cyclones’ largest win against Kansas since March 10, 1973 (89-65 in Lawrence). … Iowa State is 104-258 all-time against ranked opponents (ranked at tip)… Marial Shayok went 5 of 5 from three in the first meeting against KU. It marked the first time a Jayhawk opponent had been perfect from beyond the arc with at least five attempts since Oklahoma State’s Desmond Mason went 5 of 5 on Feb. 7, 2000 … Shayok has scored 20 or more points in nine games. … Cameron Lard blocked three shots Saturday vs. OSU. … Tyrese Haliburton has had 12 games with multiple steals. … Nick Weiler-Babb has scored in double figures in 11 games. He is 12th player in school history to record 500 points, 300 rebounds and 250 assists. … Iowa State is 7-0 in games in which it has made 10 or more three-pointers. … ISU has committed 12 turnovers or less in its last eight games. The Cyclones had six turnovers in Saturday’s win over OSU, none in the second half.

ABOUT NO. 7 KANSAS (15-3, 4-2 Big 12): KU is 181-65 all-time against Iowa State — 93-16 overall in Lawrence and 52-10 in Allen Fieldhouse. … Bill Self is 24-9 versus ISU as KU coach. … KU has won four of the past six meetings. ... Lagerald Vick committed seven turnovers in the first meeting between the teams in Ames, most turnovers by a Jayhawk since Josh Jackson committed eight against Oklahoma on Feb. 27, 2017. … Since the inception of the Big 12 in 1996-97, Kansas is 66-18 all-time on ESPN Big Monday (38-1 at home and 28-17 on the road). KU is 46-12 on Big Monday with Self as coach (27-0 at home and 19-12 on the road). KU has won 31-straight Big Monday games in Allen Fieldhouse. Overall, KU has won its last 11 ESPN Big Monday contests. … KU on Saturday fell to West Virginia, which was 0-5 in the Big 12. Last time KU lost to a team 0-5 or worse in the conference was to TCU (0-8) on Feb. 6, 2013. ... KU had six assists vs. WVU — the team’s lowest total in a Big 12 game since KU posted six assists against Texas Tech on Feb. 18, 2014. … Marcus Garrett’s career-high six steals vs WVU were most by a Jayhawk since Xavier Henry’s seven thefts versus Baylor on Jan. 20, 2010. His total marked the most by a Jayhawk since Mario Chalmers totaled six against UCLA on March 24, 2007. … Devon Dotson had a career-high seven turnoveres vs. the Mountaineers. ... Vick on Saturday passed Cole Aldrich (1,038), Carl Henry (1,044) and Nolen Ellison (1,045) to move into 51st place on KU’s all-time scoring list (1,046 points). Vick is 14th on KU’s all-time three-point list (157). ... KU has a 14-game winning streak at Allen Fieldhouse. …