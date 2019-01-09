KU running back Pooka Williams granted diversion for domestic battery charge

Kansas running back Pooka Williams applied for and was granted a diversion by the Douglas County District Attorney’s office for his domestic battery charge, Williams’ attorney Hatem Chahine said Wednesday.

Williams, who appeared in court Wednesday morning, had his next appearance set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 13. If he accepts diversion, it will be the end of his court appearances for his domestic battery charge and also would keep a conviction off his record.

The Star contacted the district attorney’s office for comment. A message has not yet been returned.

The charge stems from an incident between Williams and an 18-year-old woman that took place on Dec. 5. According to an arrest affidavit filed in Douglas County District Court, a KU police officer interviewed the alleged victim at around 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 6, with the woman stating “she was punched in the stomach, as well as grabbed by the throat” by Williams at Stouffer Apartments on campus the previous day.

The affidavit said the woman had bruises on her arms and side. She also showed text messages to the officer from Williams “where he admitted to punching (her) in the arms,” according to the affidavit.

Williams was interviewed by the officer, where he “advised he had pushed (the woman) when he saw her in a room with other guys,” according to the affidavit.

Both the woman and Williams stated they had an intimate relationship with each other after having first met in July of 2018.

The KU football program did not have further comment on the matter or Williams’ status with the team Wednesday. Previously, KU football coach Les Miles suspended Williams on Dec. 7.

“We are aware of a reported incident involving Pooka Williams and we are taking these allegations very seriously,” Miles said then. “We have suspended Pooka from all team-related activities pending further investigation.”

Williams, who was the Big 12’s offensive freshman of the year and also a first-team all-Big 12 coaches selection at both running back and kick returner, rushed for 1,125 yards last season.