KU's Udoka Azubuike out for season with wrist injury

By Jesse Newell

January 06, 2019

Kansas Jayhawks players Dedric Lawson and Quentin Grimes tell reporters Udoka Azubuike was a big part of the gameplan following the Jayhawks' 77-60 loss to Iowa State on Jan. 5, 2019.
Lawrence

Kansas junior center Udoka Azubuike will miss the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his right hand, coach Bill Self announced Sunday night.

Azubuike sat out Saturday’s 77-60 loss to Iowa State as a precautionary measure after he suffered the injury in Friday’s practice.

“Udoka had an MRI done this morning and the MRI revealed he tore the same ligament in his right hand that he tore in his left hand his freshman season,” Self said. “This occurred in practice on Friday and although the initial X-rays did not reveal the extent of the injury, the MRI did and it will require season-ending surgery.”

Self said the surgery date would be set early this week. Doctors, Self said, expect a complete recovery, with Azubuike expected to resume full basketball activities this summer.

It’s a huge blow for KU in its quest for a 15th straight Big 12 title. Azubuike, a 7-footer from Delta, Nigeria, averages 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds a game. He missed the last 25 games his freshman season when he tore the ligaments in his left wrist.

KU, which is 12-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12, will play host to TCU on Wednesday.

