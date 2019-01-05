University of Kansas

Azubuike to miss Saturday’s KU game at Iowa State because of wrist injury

By Gary Bedore

January 05, 2019 03:26 PM

KUâ€™s Udoka Azubuike, right, holds off OUâ€™s Kristian Doolittle while they battle for a rebound during the first half of Wednesday nightâ€™s Big 12 Conference game at Allen Fieldhouse. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com
Ames, Iowa

Kansas junior center Udoka Azubuike will miss Saturday’s Big 12 game against Iowa State because of a wrist injury sustained at practice on Friday, coach Bill Self said before Saturday’s game.

“Udoka Azubuike is out,” Self said in a release. “He got his wrist hit yesterday at practice and it is precautionary but he is in quite a bit of discomfort and pain today and he said he couldn’t go, which is fine because the X-rays were negative and the doctor obviously thinks he’s going to be OK. We will get an MRI on him tomorrow. Based on what we dealt with two years ago — what he dealt with — I can understand the apprehension in his mind even though we don’t think they are remotely related and it’s a different hand but we’re going to sit him today.”

Azubuike, a 7-footer from Delta, Nigeria, averages 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds a game. He missed the final 25 games of his freshman year because of a left wrist injury (torn ligaments) that required surgery.

