Azubuike to miss Saturday’s KU game at Iowa State because of wrist injury

Kansas junior center Udoka Azubuike will miss Saturday’s Big 12 game against Iowa State because of a wrist injury sustained at practice on Friday, coach Bill Self said before Saturday’s game.
“Udoka Azubuike is out,” Self said in a release. “He got his wrist hit yesterday at practice and it is precautionary but he is in quite a bit of discomfort and pain today and he said he couldn’t go, which is fine because the X-rays were negative and the doctor obviously thinks he’s going to be OK. We will get an MRI on him tomorrow. Based on what we dealt with two years ago — what he dealt with — I can understand the apprehension in his mind even though we don’t think they are remotely related and it’s a different hand but we’re going to sit him today.”
Azubuike, a 7-footer from Delta, Nigeria, averages 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds a game. He missed the final 25 games of his freshman year because of a left wrist injury (torn ligaments) that required surgery.
