Jayhawks back in town, start practicing for Saturday’s Eastern Michigan game

Kansas’ basketball players all made it back to Lawrence from holiday break and practiced on Wednesday, KU coach Bill Self confirmed on Wednesday night.

Self, KU’s 16th-year coach, said junior center Udoka Azubuike, who has missed the past four games because of a sprained ankle, practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.

The No. 5-ranked Jayhawks (10-1) were given three days off following Saturday’s 80-76 loss at Arizona State. KU will continue practicing Thursday and Friday in preparation for Saturday’s game against Eastern Michigan (6-6). Tipoff will be 1 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse.

It will be the No. 5-ranked Jayhawks’ next-to-last nonconference game.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

KU will travel to Kentucky for a Big 12/SEC Challenge game on Jan. 26. KU opens the Big 12 season against Oklahoma on Wednesday, Jan. 2 at Allen Fieldhouse.

KU fell to No. 5 in the AP poll this week after its first loss. Duke, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia are ahead of the Jayhawks. Junior forward Dedric Lawson, meanwhile, was chosen Big 12 player of the week for the third time this season on Wednesday.

Lawson, the conference’s leader in scoring and rebounding, posted back-to-back double-doubles with 16 points and 14 rebounds in a home win against South Dakota and a season-high 30 points with 14 rebounds at ASU. Lawson, a Memphis, Tenn., native was Big 12 player of the week Nov. 12, 26 and now Dec. 27, while also winning newcomer of the week Dec. 2 and Dec. 17.