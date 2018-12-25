Jayhawks recruiting several top basketball players in Class of 2019 and beyond

Some of the country’s top uncommitted high school senior basketball players — as well as a batch of underclassmen — have been competing in holiday tournaments the past couple weeks while also updating analysts on recruiting.
Several of the blue-chippers — as is normally the case — list Kansas as one of their prospective schools.
The Jayhawks, who signed guards Christian Braun and Issac “Mackey” McBride during the week-long November signing period, at this moment have no scholarships available for players in the recruiting Class of 2019.
KU coach Bill Self and his assistants will continue pursuing players in the class, however, as there is always the possibility of some non-seniors on the current roster turning pro or transferring.
Here’s an update on some prospects on the radar for the month-long spring signing period, which starts April 17, and future years.
Matthew Hurt, 6-9 senior forward, John Marshall High, Rochester, Minn.: Hurt, Rivals.com’s No. 7-rated player in the Class of 2019, has made official visits to Kentucky and North Carolina. He will visit Duke on Jan. 19 and also has said he’d like to visit Kansas.
Indiana, Villanova, Minnesota and Memphis are also involved. His brother plays for Minnesota.
“I’m trying to get my official visits in for games, when I can come down and see the real atmosphere and environment for a game,” Hurt told Rivals.com. “I want to see how they (coaches) prep a team before a game and stuff like that because I’ll consider a lot of that in my decision.
“I think it’s just relationships with the coaches. How comfortable I am with them is big for me and my family. So I think as I get closer I’m going to really lock in and focus on that,” Hurt added.
Hurt — he scored 55 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished seven assists for John Marshall High a day before leaving for his Carolina visit — last summer played for KU coach Self’s gold-medal winning USA Under 18 basketball team at the FIBA Americas U18 championships.
Kofi Cockburn, 6-10 senior forward, Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va: Cockburn, who is ranked No. 31 in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, has a final five of Kansas, Pittsburgh, Illinois, UConn, and St. John’s. He recently cut Syracuse, Florida and LSU.
Cockburn has visited UConn and will make a trip to Illinois Dec. 28-30.
“I want to go to a school where I’m able to go in, get better, and show my talent as a player and a person,” Cockburn told Zagsblog.com.
Of KU, he told Rivals.com: “I like them with their big men and how they make them better. I am trying to be a pro basically so I like how they get them to the next level.”
Of his recruitment, Cockburn added: “I just want to go to a school that I can feel comfortable, pushed, get better and win a national championship.”
Here’s ESPN.com’s scouting report on Cockburn: “He is an almost unmatched physical presence in the paint. He’s broad and powerful, equally aggressive, and just a monster inside in the most complimentary way possible. He infuses his will on the game by bringing a combination of size, power, and physicality that can rarely be matched in the high school game. He also owns good length with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, big hands, and good athleticism for his size. He’s almost like the Shaq of high school basketball.”
Precious Achiuwa, 6-9 senior forward, Montverde (Fla.) Academy: Achiuwa, the No. 9-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, recently told Rivals.com he has a list of KU, UConn, UCLA, St. John’s, Western Kentucky and others.
“I don’t have a timeline just yet, but I need to still speak with my family about where and when I will visit some of these places,” Achiuwa said.
St. Benedict’s Prep coach Mark Taylor, who coached Achiuwa last season, told Zagsblog.com: “He’s a pro. He might be the best I’ve ever coached and I had Jay Williams, who was No. 2 in the draft, I had Tyler Ennis, No. 18, and Andrew Bynum, No. 10 in the draft. We’ve had other players make the pros.
“The thing with Precious is, his tools are different. He’s 6-9. His hands are big. He’s athletic. He touches almost the top of the backboard. He blocks shots. He dunks. He runs the floor. He can shoot the three. He just has so many different things that he can do that he can dominate in different areas of the game, which is rare.”
Achiuwa is an A-student.
“He’s got a 3.8 GPA, so he’s the complete package on and off the court,” Taylor told Zagsblog.com.
Cassius Stanley, 6-5 senior guard, Sierra Canyon High, Chatsworth, Calif.: Stanley, who is ranked No. 32 in the Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, has had a final three of KU, Oregon and UCLA for some time. He at one time considered USC, Texas and Arizona. The elimination of USC came as somewhat of a surprise, considering his dad attended USC and he’s been around the school a lot. His mom ran track at UCLA.
He hasn’t said much about his recruitment of late, now that his senior season has started.
“People see my highlights and think I’m just a dunker and super athletic with no skill. It used to really bug me earlier in high school and I used to really try to prove to other people that I was more than just a dunker. But then I started to realize that I’m just going to play my game,” Stanley told SLAM Magazine. “I don’t ever dunk in games, really. I realized that when people come to see my games they might be disappointed, because I’m all skill.”
Anthony Edwards, 6-4 senior guard, Holy Spirit Prep School, Atlanta: Edwards, who has reclassified into the recruiting Class of 2019 (from the Class of 2020) has KU on his current list of schools. Edwards, the No. 3-ranked player in the Class of 2019 according to Rivals.com, is also being recruited by Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan State, North Carolina and UCLA.
“Edwards has legitimate skills at the two guard spot with an already bulky and built frame that is necessary to be a successful NBA two guard,” wrote Justin Hodges of aseaofblue.com. “Very similar to James Harden in physique and skill, this is the guy that should be at the very top of John Calipari’s recruiting priorities. Nobody should expect any sort of decision or anything from Edwards until the next signing period, which won’t be for a while considering that the early signing period just ended.”
Daishen Nix, 6-3, junior point guard, Trinity International, Las Vegas: Nix, who is ranked No. 27 in the Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, has been offered a scholarship by KU, Memphis, Illinois, LSU, West Virginia, Arizona, Arizona State, Washington, Minnesota, Maryland, UCLA, Oklahoma, Gonzaga and others.
“In an era of combo guards and high scoring guards, Nix is a true throwback. He’s a point guard in every sense and whether or not his teammates come through for him, he’s going to make a correct decision each and every time and if a teammate is open, he will get the ball,” wrote Eric Bossi of Rivals.com. “Make no mistake, though, Nix can carry a team offensively if needed and he’s grown to at least 6-4 with a strong body and sneaky athleticism. On top of all of that, he’s a potential stud on the defensive end.”
Isaiah Todd, 6-9 junior forward, Trinity Academy, Raleigh, N.C.: Todd, the No. 15-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, is considering KU, Maryland, Oklahoma State, North Carolina, Villanova, Vanderbilt and others.
“Todd is the ideal new age power forward that boasts great length, a more than solid basketball frame, and a versatile skillset where he can shoot, rebound, defend and pass,” wrote Corey Evans of Rivals.com. “He still does have to settle a little less for the perimeter jumper but he has fine mechanics throughout and the proper confidence that makes him believe that the next shot is going in.”
Michael Foster, 6-8 sophomore forward, Washington High, Milwaukee: Foster, the No. 3-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2021 according to Rivals.com, is being recruited by KU, Georgetown, Memphis, Illinois, Gonzaga, LSU, Texas A&M and others.
Isaiah Cottrell, 6-9, junior forward, Bishop Gorman High, Las Vegas: Cottrell, the No. 76-rated player in the Class of 2020, has visited Rutgers, West Virginia and Texas Tech. He told Rivals.com that he’s heard from KU, Wake Forest, Florida and Washington.
”Kansas has been very active,” Cottrell told Rivals.com. “Wake Forest has been pretty active too and a few others off the top of my head it’s hard to remember them all. I know there are a few visits that are being set like Washington and Florida,” he added. “Kansas, possibly, I only have three more left this year so I want to make sure about visiting. I just want to make sure that I’m making the right decision.”
J.T. Thor, 6-9 sophomore forward, Huntington (W. Va.) Prep: Thor, who is ranked No. 18 in the Class of 2021 by Rivals.com, has already been on the campuses of Kentucky, Ohio State and Virginia Tech, according to Rivals.com. He also has heard from KU, LSU, Cal, Florida, Arizona State, UConn, Mississippi and others.
“He ignites breaks with long passes after rebounds, he switches all up and down a lineup defensively, he passes well and his jump shot looks like it will be handy,” wrote Bossi of Rivals.com. “Things are still very early for Thor. It’s easy to see why so many programs are showing early love but it’s important to remember that he remains a work in progress. Again, though, all the signs are there that he’s on track to develop into a big time prospect and his recruitment should continue to expand.”
Hunter Dickinson, 7-1 junior forward, DeMatha High, Hyattsville, Md.: Dickinson, the No. 18-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, has received offers from Boston College, Florida State, Iowa, Maryland, Notre Dame, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Virginia and many others, Rivals.com reports. He’s also being pursued by KU, Kentucky and North Carolina.
“In today’s game, you just don’t see many true back to the basket bigs like Dickinson and he’s confident that there’s always room for a big and tough bucket getter in the low post,” wrote Bossi of Rivals.com.
R.J. Hampton, 6-5 junior point guard from Little Elm (Texas) High School: Hampton, the No. 4-rated player in the Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, is considering KU, Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and many others. He averaged 31.0 points a game last season at Little Elm. Some believe it’s still possible he could reclassify to 2019, though he says he’s sticking to the Class of 2020.
Da’Ron Holmes, 6-8 sophomore forward, Millennium High, Goodyear, Ariz.: Holmes, who was born in Kansas and also lived in Tennessee, is not yet ranked in the Class of 2021. He has heard from UCLA, Arizona State, California, New Mexico, Grand Canyon and Ole Miss.
“I feel like I have a lot of athleticism and I’m getting my shot in check,” Holmes told RIvals.com. “I can dribble the ball like a guard and I feel like that really changes who I am as a prospect. I’m trying to model my game after guys like Shaun Livingston, Giannis Antetokounmpo and all of those players who can bring the ball up and also play big.”
