Holiday is sweeter when KU wins pre-Christmas game, Jayhawks coach Bill Self says

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self has always been a believer in giving his players a few days off at Christmastime.

What that means this season is the No. 1-ranked Jayhawks, who fly charter to Arizona on Friday for Saturday’s 8 p.m. game against No. 18 Arizona State in Tempe, Ariz., will scatter to either their hometowns or hometowns of guardians or friends immediately after the non-conference clash for a three-day break.

They won’t be required to return to return to Lawrence until the night of Dec. 26. The Jayhawks hold a holiday clinic on Dec. 27, then meet Eastern Michigan at 1 p.m. on Dec. 29 at Allen Fieldhouse.

“You’ll have a good Christmas no matter what. You’ll be with family. For everybody to have the best Christmas,” Self said Thursday, “is to win your last game before Christmas … to play well against Arizona State.”

Self likes to schedule a non-conference game on the road whenever possible for the game before the team’s Christmas break. The Jayhawks are 7-3 in such road contests in the 16-year Self era, the only losses coming to Nevada in 2003-04, Temple in 2014-15 and Arizona in 2008-09. KU has won pre-Christmas games at Stanford (2017-18), UNLV (2016-17), San Diego State (2015-16), Ohio State (2012-13), USC (2011-12), California (2010-11) and UC Santa Barbara (in Reno tourney in 2003-04).

“The biggest reason we play a road game before break is because whatever the commercial cost it is to fly them back to Lawrence, they can apply that to getting home,” Self said.

“If we played home our last game before Christmas (in Lawrence), they’d have to pay to get home (for Christmas) and pay to get back (to campus). The guys purchase tickets early to try to save them a little bit of money.”

Of course Self remembers the disappointing losses before the Christmas holiday.

“I do remember we played Nevada the game before Christmas one year and they beat us. (Kirk) Snyder put on a show and they beat us by 15, 20,” Self said. Snyder scored 29 points in the Wolf Pack’s 75-61 win on Dec. 21, 2003 in Reno, Nev.

“At that time we didn’t know Nevada was any good. They ended up going to the Sweet 16. I remember how much I dreaded calling all the players and their families and wishing them a Merry Christmas because I didn’t want to talk to them at all and I knew they didn’t want to talk to me. The calls are more fun when you win,” Self said.

The losses to Temple and Arizona in the pre-Christmas contests also were blowouts. KU fell to Temple, 77-52, on Dec. 22, 2014 in Philadelphia and to Arizona, 84-67, on Dec. 23, 2008 in Tucson.

As far as the victories … double-digit wins were attained against Stanford, 75-54, on Dec. 21, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif.; over UNLV, 71-53, on Dec. 22, 2016 in Las Vegas; versus San Diego State, 70-57, on Dec. 22, 2015 in San Diego; versus USC, 63-47, on Dec. 22, 2011 in Los Angeles and versus California, 78-63 on Dec. 22, 2010 in Berkeley. KU won by single digits at Ohio State, 74-66, on Dec. 22, 2012. KU beat UC Santa Barbara, 72-52, in the game before the Nevada loss on Dec. 20, 2003.

In 2004-05 KU beat Wisconsin-Milwaukee, 73-62, on Dec. 22 at the Sprint Center.

KU played at Allen Fieldhouse in the game before Christmas five different seasons in the Self era.

He was asked Thursday to identify the best gift he’s ever received.

“I’ve been pretty fortunate and blessed in many ways. I got an early Christmas gift last year, had a granddaughter,” he said. Self’s daughter, Lauren, gave birth to Ella Jane on Dec. 5, 2017.

“That would take priority over everything. I got things when I was young I can remember a little bit. I remember shooting a BB gun a lot on Christmas Day which is pretty cool, but as an adult I think the best way to have a good Christmas is win your last game before Christmas. Certainly Christmas is much more pleasant doing it the right way.”

No news on De Sousa

Self said he had no update on the NCAA eligibility review of Silvio De Sousa, KU’s 6-9 sophomore forward. He has not played in a game yet this season.

“I don’t have anything. I have nothing to report, nothing. That’s not what we had hoped but certainly that is the reality of it,” Self said.

Azubuike update

Self said center Udoka Azubuike, who has missed the last three games with a sprained ankle, likely will not play at Arizona State.

“I still think he’s doubtful for Saturday,” Self said. “Who knows? We’d like to get him out there if the docs say he can go.”

Self has said he thinks if Azubuike doesn’t play Saturday, he’d be 100 percent upon returning to Lawrence for resumption of practice the night of the 26th. KU will play Eastern Michigan on Dec. 29 at Allen Fieldhouse then open the Big 12 versus Oklahoma on Jan. 2 at Allen.

MVP, MVP

Self was asked if he thinks Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who attended Saturday’s victory over Villanova as a fan, should be named NFL MVP this season.

“Well yes, I mean as a fan and homer I’d say yeah positively,” Self said. “Also I haven’t studied it numbers-wise, all those things. I also think going 2-0 the last two games would solidify it. I do believe he’s been incredible. There’s a couple guys out there if they finish strong and we don’t maybe people would look at it differently.”

On Saturday after the Villanova game, Self said: “He is unbelievable — his personality, how he conducts himself, is off the charts. He’s a great example for young kids.”