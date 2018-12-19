KU football adds cornerback, defensive lineman on morning of early signing day

An expected Kansas football commitment became official Wednesday as Georgia cornerback Valerian Agbaw signed with the Jayhawks and coach Les Miles.

That wasn’t the only good news for KU on Wednesday, though, as a few hours later, three-star junior-college defensive lineman Malcolm Lee also pledged to the Jayhawks.

Agbaw, rated three stars for both Rivals and 247Sports, announced recently that he would be moving up his decision following an official visit to KU on Dec. 14. He had originally planned to sign during the late period.

“I found a home away from home, and I would like to share it with everyone ... “ Agbaw tweeted out on Monday in announcing his change of plans.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

That followed with him choosing KU on the first day of the early signing period.

Lee, meanwhile, selected KU over listed offers from Houston, Iowa and Central Florida. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Lee played defensive end for Iowa Western Community College last season.

Miles, who will have around 15 scholarships to give with this class, had 10 players signed as of late Wednesday morning. Only one verbal commit — De’Jon Terry, a high school defensive tackle from Meridian, Miss. — had yet to turn in expected paperwork.





KU football signings

Player, Position, Height, Weight, Previous school (Hometown)

Valerian Agbaw, CB, 5-10, 170, McEachern HS (Powder Springs, Ga.)

Mason Fairchild, TE, 6-5, 250, Andale (Andale, Kan.)

Justin Ford, CB, 6-0, 175, Golden West (Calif.) College (Concord, N.C.)

Malcolm Lee, DL, 6-5, 270, Iowa Western CC (Omaha, Neb.)

Torry Locklin, QB, 6-2, 195, Rockdale (Rockdale, Texas)

Thomas MacVittie, QB, 6-5, 225, Mesa (Ariz.) CC (Cincinnati)

Ezra Naylor, WR, 6-4, 210, Iowa Central CC (Atlanta)

Andrew Parchment, WR, 6-2, 185, Iowa Central CC (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Jayden Russell, S, 6-3, 190, St. Thomas Aquinas (Shawnee)

Caleb Sampson, DT, 6-3, 280, Coahoma (Miss.) CC (Covington, La.)