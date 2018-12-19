KU’s Self lauds Lightfoot: ‘When you are energetic you get offensive rebounds’

Kansas reserve forward Mitch Lightfoot led the No. 1-ranked Jayhawks in scoring and rebounding at halftime of an 89-53 victory over mid-major South Dakota on Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

Lightfoot, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound junior from Gilbert, Ariz., scored seven points and contributed five boards in nine minutes as slow-starting KU trudged to a 37-27 lead after 20 minutes.

He had no points, one rebound in five minutes the second half — one in which KU rolled, 52-26.

“I thought Mitch played well the first half,” KU coach Bill Self said after the Jayhawks’ 10th win in as many tries. South Dakota fell to 6-6. “He gave us some energy. He did some nice things.”

Lightfoot converted a pair of conventional three-point plays — a basket and foul shot at 7:30 and another at 6:04 as well as a free throw earlier at 13:53 — to help KU manage a 20-12 lead 14 minutes into the contest.

“When you are energetic, you get offensive rebounds,” Self said. “When you get offensive rebounds you are close to the basket. When you are close to the basket they are usually easy scoring opportunities. He had two and-ones off that. It’s Mitch doing what he does. He’s played really well of late,” Self added.

Dedric Lawson and Devon Dotson each scored six points the first half (one less than Lightfoot) for the Jayhawks, who hit just 40 percent of their shots and missed 7 of 8 threes. The Jayhawks had just three assists the entire half.

“That’s why I’m here. That’s what I’m supposed to do, bring energy,” Lightfoot said of his being perhaps a lone, first-half bright spot. “It was important we scored on some possessions. I’m glad I got the opportunity to convert.”

Lightfoot has averaged 2.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per game through 10 games.

“Being older you realize when things are going wrong (for the team in a game),” Lightfoot said. “There are things I’ve learned to help get it on the right track, to give the team a little jolt.”

Several Jayhawks played well the second half as KU hit 64.5 percent of its shots and dished 16 assists. Lawson had 10 points and 10 boards, David McCormack eight points and three boards and Charlie Moore five threes and 15 points in the half.

Lawson, who finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds in 26 minutes, credited Lightfoot for a spark.

“Mitch always will be Mitch,” Lawson said. “He’s a high energy player. He does the things nobody else wants to do, gets on the floor, blocks shots, rebounds. You’ve got to love him.”

Lightfoot had one block in his 14 minutes Tuesday and has seven for the season.

He was happy to see freshman forward McCormack block two shots, score 12 points and rip down six boards in 17 minutes.

McCormack had played just 32 minutes all season entering Tuesday’s contest.

“I talk to David every day about staying ready. I’m glad he had a chance to play. He came out and produced. That’s all you can ask for,” Lightfoot said.

Reserve guard Moore, a sophomore transfer from Cal, exploded for 18 points in 21 minutes — by far his most productive game of the nonconference season.

“I mean he struggled a little bit,” Lightfoot said of the 5-11 Chicago native who was 6 of 9 from three after entering the game 3 of 22 from beyond the arc. “He’s had a great attitude the entire time, similar to David, waiting for his opportunity to strike. He did it. We all know he can score. He does in practice and did it last year on the Red (scout) team against great players, Devonté (Graham), Malik (Newman), Svi (Mykhailiuk). We know he’s a really good shooter. We knew it was a matter of time for the ball to go in the hole. It went in tonight,” Lightfoot added.

KU’s bench scored 40 points Tuesday, most since the non-starters scored 45 versus Austin Peay on March 17, 2016 in a first-round NCAA Tournament game.

“I don’t think we’ll have many games where two guys off the bench get 30,” Self said after Moore scored his 18 and McCormack 12. “I do think we are capable of scoring at a rate much higher than we have been scoring. I agree with that,” Self added.

KU will next meet Arizona State at 8 p.m. Central time Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.