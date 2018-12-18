Charlie Moore scores 18 points as KU upends South Dakota 89-53

Charlie Moore had not shown the ability to score in bunches during his first nine games at Kansas.
That all changed on Tuesday night as the sophomore transfer from Cal hit six threes in nine tries and scored 18 points as the No. 1-ranked Jayhawks beat South Dakota of the Summit League 89-53 at Allen Fieldhouse.
The 5-foot-11 Chicago native, who had three points the first half in helping KU to a 37-27 lead, scored 15 second-half points.
He set a career high in threes, too — his previous best was five, at Cal in a game versus Colorado.
Dedric Lawson added 16 points and 14 rebounds and Lagerald Vick scored 12 points as KU overcame a sluggish first half that Bill Self called “brutal” and “awful” during his halftime interview.
Moore had by far his best offensive performance as a Jayhawk. His previous best was nine points against Tennessee on Nov. 23.
Freshman David McCormack contributed 12 points and six boards, also his best game so far at KU. He went 14 minutes, Moore 21.
KU ultimately raced past the mid-major Coyotes (6-6), who were led by the 28-point outing of guard Stanley Umude.
KU coach Self was not pleased with a spotty first-half performance that saw Mitch Lightfoot emerge as the Jayhawks’ leading scorer with seven points in nine minutes.
KU, which hit 51.5 percent of its shots for the game, was 14 of 35 from the field the first half in opening a 37-27 lead. The Jayhawks misfired on seven of eight threes. KU finished 9 of 23 from three.
South Dakota, meanwhile, hit 11 of 24 overall the first half for 45.8 percent including 2 of 7 from three. The Coyotes hit 37.9 percent for the game, including 3 of 13 from three.
Lightfoot scored seven points in nine minutes, while Lawson and Devon Dotson (eight points, six assists) had six apiece in the first half. KU led 37-27 at the break.
Umude scored 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting in the half to lead all scorers.
South Dakota committed five early turnovers while missing its first shots as KU took a 9-0 lead at the 14:44 mark. The Jayhawks were sloppy as well, committing three turnovers while hitting 4 of 8 shots.
Quentin Grimes had opened the game with a bucket, getting the roll on a 5-foot fadeaway 20 seconds into the contest.
Sophomore Umude scored South Dakota’s first basket at 14:16 with KU holding a 9-0 lead.
KU led just 12-8 at the 9:12 mark having hit 5 of 18 shots and zero threes in five tries.
Lawson scored inside and Lightfoot hit a bucket and foul shot and KU led 17-8 at 7:31. Lightfoot had another rebound and free throw at 6:05, giving KU a 20-12 lead.
McCormack scored off a pass from Lightfoot and Dotson hit a layup to stretch a 25-19 lead to 10 points, 29-19, at 3:15.
KU stretched a 29-21 lead to 33-21 at 2:11 following two free throws by McCormack and a bucket by Garrett. The Jayhawks led 37-27 at the break.
In the second half, the Jayhawks led just 43-36 at 16:00, but Moore and Lagerald Vick hit threes to start opening up a healthy margin. It was 49-40 at 14:00 when Dotson hit a bucket, Moore a three and Lawson two free throws to make it 56-40.
KU will next meet Arizona State at 8 p.m., Central time, Saturday at 14,198-seat Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe, Ariz. ASU is 8-2 after falling to Vanderbilt 81-65 on Monday in Nashville, Tenn. On Saturday, ASU battled back from an 18-point deficit to win at Georgia, 76-74.
Notes: KU is now 1-0 all-time versus South Dakota. The Jayhawks are 19-5 all-time against current members of the Summit League. … KU is 10-0 for the first time since the 2010-11 team opened the season 18-0. A 10-0 record is the fifth in head coach Bill Self’s 16 seasons at KU (14-0 in 2004-05, 20-0 in 2007-08, 14-0 in 2009-10 and 18-0 in 2010-11). … KU has won 10 straight games for the 16th time in the Self era. It’s the longest streak since 2016-17 when KU won 18-straight from Nov. 15, 2016 to Jan. 21, 2017. … KU is now 48-3 in Allen when it is No. 1 team in the AP poll, including a 22-0 mark under Bill Self. KU has won 40 in a row in Allen when ranked No. 1 dating to the 1994-95 season. Last loss was to Kansas State, 68-64, on Jan. 17, 1994.
