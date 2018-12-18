Two KU football assistants remaining on staff for 2019 season

Les Miles has retained two members of Kansas football’s previous coaching staff.
Clint Bowen, who was the team’s defensive coordinator last season, will oversee the safeties, while Tony Hull will keep his title of running backs coach.
“I can’t say enough great things about Clint and Tony,” Miles said. “The work they have done since I have been here to help us in regards to the players already in our program and in recruiting has been extremely beneficial.”
Bowen, who played for KU in the early 1990s, just completed his 20th season as a Jayhawks assistant. He has coached cornerbacks, linebackers, safeties, running backs, tight ends and special teams during his tenure.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Hull, meanwhile, has been with KU three years while serving as a standout recruiter in the New Orleans area, where he previously was a high school coach.
“They are talented coaches and recruiters, but what sets them apart is their ability to establish strong relationships with their student-athletes,” Miles said of Bowen and Hull. “Their familiarity with the program is a great asset to us as we move forward in building something special together here at KU.”
Following Tuesday’s additions, Miles has one remaining vacancy on his 10-man coaching staff.
Comments