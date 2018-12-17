KU vs. South Dakota basketball: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-South Dakota Coyotes game on Tuesday in Lawrence.





When/where: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Allen Fieldhouse

TV/radio: Jayhawk TV/ESPN+, WHB (810 AM)

Projected starters:

P No. South Dakota Ht. Yr. PPG F 12 Trey Burch-Manning 6-6 Sr. 13.5 F 31 Dan Jech 6-9 Sr. 5.0 G 22 Tyler Peterson 6-4 Jr. 12.1 G 10 Cody Kelley 5-11 Jr. 8.1 G 3 Triston Simpson 6-2 Jr. 12.3 P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 20.1 G 24 Lagerald Vick 6-5 Sr. 17.7 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 So. 5.9 G 5 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 7.4 G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 11.0

ABOUT SOUTH DAKOTA (6-5): South Dakota will play the No. 1 team in the AP poll for the second straight season. The Coyotes lost to top-ranked Duke (96-80) on Dec. 2, 2017, at Duke. South Dakota is 0-6 against ranked teams — all on the road. USD also fell at No. 7 Gonzaga (102-65) on Dec. 21, 2016; at No. 25 Kansas State (70-50) on Dec. 31, 2012; at No. 19 Gonzaga (96-58) on Nov. 18, 2012; at No. 12 Kansas State (91-69) on Jan. 3, 2010 and at No. 7 Notre Dame (102-76) on Dec. 2, 2008. … South Dakota received one first place vote and was picked to place second in the nine-team Summit League preseason poll. The Coyotes finished behind South Dakota State. … South Dakota has lost at Baylor (63-57), at Colorado (82-58) and to UMKC at home (65-63). The Coyotes also have lost to Air Force (65-62) and High Point (60-56) and defeated York College (83-58), Northern Arizona (90-74), UMBC (58-52), CSU Bakersfield (68-56), Bellevue (78-52) and most recently, Colorado State (68-63) on Sunday at CSU. … Todd Lee is in his first year as head coach at South Dakota. He returned to his alma mater after spending the past five seasons as the associate head coach at Grand Canyon. He went 154-81 in eight seasons as head coach at Kentucky Wesleyan. … University of South Dakota is located in Vermillion, S.D., and has enrollment of 10,261. … Dan Jech missed the first six weeks of the season because of a knee injury. … Second-team all-Summit League pick Tyler Hagedorn is out for the season with a foot injury.

ABOUT NO. 1 KANSAS (9-0): This is the first meeting between the schools. KU is 18-5 all-time against current members of the Summit League: 7-4 vs. Oral Roberts, 3-1 vs. Denver, 3-0 vs. North Dakota, 2-0 vs. South Dakota State, 1-0 vs. North Dakota State, 1-0 vs. Omaha and 1-0 vs. Western Illinois. … KU defeated two Summit League opponents last season in Allen Fieldhouse: South Dakota State (98-64) and Omaha (109-64). … KU has won 39 straight games in Allen Fieldhouse when ranked No.1 by the AP. Overall KU is 47-3 at home when No. 1 and 21-0 as a No. 1 team at home under coach Bill Self. The last KU loss as a No. 1 team in Allen was to Kansas State, 68-64, on Jan. 17, 1994. … KU has a nine-game winning streak at Allen. … KU will be trying to open 10-0 overall for the first time since the 2010-11 team started 18-0. A 10-0 record would be the fifth in Self’s 16 seasons at KU (14-0 in 2004-05, 20-0 in 2007-08, 14-0 in 2009-10 and 18-0 in 2010-11). A 10-0 start would also mark the 16th 10-game winning streak for the Jayhawks in the Self era and the longest since 2016-17 when KU won 18 straight from Nov. 15, 2016 to Jan. 21, 2017. … Dedric Lawson has scored 20 or more points in six straight games, second-longest streak in the Self era behind Frank Mason’s streak of seven straight 20-point games from Feb. 27-March 25, 2017. Those are Kansas’ only two streaks of six games or more since Raef LaFrentz had nine straight 20-point games from Jan. 26-Feb. 22, 1997. … Lagerald Vick is 66 points away from 1,000.