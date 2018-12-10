Jayhawks coach Les Miles picks up defensive coordinator from Colorado

Kansas football has its defensive coordinator, as coach Les Miles announced the hiring of D.J. Eliot on Monday afternoon.

Eliot, who has 20 years’ college coaching experience, was defensive coordinator the last two seasons at Colorado.

“D.J. Eliot has time and again elevated the defenses he works with,” Miles said. “He knows how to get the best out of his players, both on and off the field. I am very excited to have him on board to lead our defense.”

Under Eliot in 2018, Colorado ranked 64th in overall defense in Football Outsiders’ schedule-adjusted S&P+ measure, with the Buffaloes faring better against the run (31st) than the pass (72nd).

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Eliot previously was Kentucky’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2013-16. Earlier in his career, he also was an FBS assistant at Florida State (defensive ends), Rice (recruiting coordinator/defensive line) and Tulsa (linebackers).

An Edmond, Okla., native, Eliot attended the same high school as KU basketball coach Bill Self: Edmond Memorial.

Miles now has four members of next year’s coaching staff set: Eliot, offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, offensive line coach Luke Meadows and cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson.