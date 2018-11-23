Kansas Jayhawks football vs. Texas Longhorns: Prediction, kickoff time, TV

The details

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Friday

Where: Booth Memorial Stadium, Lawrence

TV: FS1

Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM) in Wichita

The line: Texas by 15 1/2

Prediction

Give credit to Kansas’ players and staff. For two straight weeks, the Jayhawks have been more competitive than expected, remaining motivated during David Beaty’s final stretch as KU’s coach.

One positive for the Jayhawks entering the season finale is the recent play of the offense. KU scored 40 points — the most in a Big 12 game under Beaty — in last week’s loss to Oklahoma, with help from improved offensive line play and also dynamic open-field moves from running back Pooka Williams.

Texas still should challenge KU’s defense. The Jayhawks, after a fast start, have faded a bit on that end in the past few weeks, and with Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger expected to play (shoulder), it doesn’t appear the home team will be getting any additional breaks.

KU’s defense has done a decent job limiting big plays this year but has struggled on a down-to-down basis. Texas, meanwhile, is a team that hasn’t hit many home runs (especially in the running game) but has remained efficient by avoiding negative plays while leaving manageable second and third downs. It’s also worth noting that Texas has the fewest giveaways in the Big 12, which should make it more difficult for KU’s ball-hawking defense to come up with its typical change-of-momentum plays.

Even if KU’s offense remains solid, I think Texas will be able to move the ball with sustained drives Friday. That might not result in a huge blowout, but I see it being enough for both a Longhorns win and cover.

Texas 41, Kansas 21

