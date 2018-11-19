KU Jayhawks football vs. Texas Longhorns: Kickoff time, TV, five things to know

David Beaty will get a chance to recreate his greatest moment in Lawrence during his Kansas coaching finale Friday.

Texas comes to town, and the last time that happened, in 2016 ... Beaty picked up his first conference win in a 24-21 overtime victory over the Longhorns.

KU students rushed the field, booster Dana Anderson embraced Beaty on the sideline, and safety Fish Smithson presented his coach with the game ball in the locker room.

“That’s a good football team over there, and they’ve got a bunch of really, really talented guys,” Beaty said that night. “Going toe-to-toe with those guys and coming up with a victory, I think it says a lot about the direction our program is headed.”

CYBER MONDAY SALE! Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday! SUBSCRIBE NOW

KU never did fully take advantage of that positive momentum. The Jayhawks went 1-11 in 2017 before new athletic director Jeff Long decided two weeks ago to move on from Beaty at the end of this season.

The coach has one more chance to make a memory, though.

KU beating Texas — again — would be a neat deal indeed.

Here’s a look at the game.

The details

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Friday

Where: Booth Memorial Stadium, Lawrence

TV: FS1

Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM) in Wichita

The line: Texas by 15

Five things to know

Senior Day. The Jayhawks will be honoring 29 seniors on Friday, including notable players like Joe Dineen, Daniel Wise and Steven Sims. Kings of turnover: KU and Texas are the top two Big 12 teams when it comes to turnover margin. The Jayhawks lead the conference at plus-15, while the Longhorns are at plus-eight. Grounded attack: Texas is one of only six schools nationally without a 40-plus-yard run this season. KU, meanwhile, is tied for 13th nationally with eight explosive plays in that category. No Bevo: According to ESPN’s David Hale, KU football has a policy of prohibiting live mascots on the sideline. That means Bevo XV, the Longhorns’ 3-year-old longhorn steer mascot, won’t be present at Texas’ Thanksgiving week game for just the second time in 73 years. Win and in: With a victory over KU on Friday, Texas can secure a spot in next week’s Big 12 championship game. In that scenario, the Longhorns would face the winner of Friday’s Oklahoma-at-West Virginia contest.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE