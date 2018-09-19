Here’s how KU coach David Beaty earned $150,000 in bonuses the last two weeks

KU’s David Beaty says playing 2 QBs has gone to plan so far

Jesse Newell

September 19, 2018

The Kansas football team’s last two victories have done more than help out coach David Beaty’s record; they’ve also added a bit to his bank account as well.

Per a contract extension signed in December 2016 with then-athletic director Sheahon Zenger, Beaty receives an incentive bonus of $50,000 for every FBS win and $100,000 for every Power Five victory. That means Central Michigan (FBS) and Rutgers (Power Five) will combine to add an extra $150,000 to Beaty’s paycheck this season.

But before assuming that’s a huge amount, it’s important to view this in context. Last season, Beaty was last among Big 12 coaches with a $1.6 million base salary, and at the time, he was well behind ninth-place coach Matt Campbell ($2.1 million, according to USA Today’s research).

However, the gulf between Beaty and other Big 12 coaches grew even wider this offseason. Campbell received a contract extension at Iowa State to move to $3.5 million in 2018, while Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley also cashed in, signing a new deal to push him from $3.1 million last year to $4.8 million this season.

So who is left closest to Beaty in the Big 12? It might be Baylor’s Matt Rhule, though we can’t know for certain, as private schools like Baylor are not required to disclose salary information.

From the public contracts out there, Beaty’s nearest peer is Kansas State’s Bill Snyder, who also did well for himself recently. On Aug. 9, Snyder agreed to a five-year extension that will pay him $3.45 million this season.

Put it all together, and it means that Beaty makes less than half the base salary ($1.7 million compared to $3.45 million) of the next-lowest conference coach.

So yes, $150,000 might seem like a lot for a couple of nonconference wins. But even that keeps Beaty’s overall salary this year at under $2 million ... when every other Big 12 coach is already over the $3-million mark.

David Beaty contract incentives

Each nonconference FBS win: $50,000

Each Power Five win: $100,000

Big 12 regular season championship (not tie): $100,000

Coaching KU in bowl game (not CFP): $200,000

Winning in bowl game: $100,000

Coaching KU in CFP bowl game: $250,000

Coaching KU and winning CFP bowl game: $500,000

Winning AP National Coach of the Year: $50,000

Winning Big 12 Coach of the Year: $50,000

Total potential incentives: $1,800,000

