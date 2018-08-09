K-State gives Bill Snyder a raise and contract extension through his 82nd birthday

Days after saying he could see himself continuing to coach for “quite some time,” Bill Snyder has agreed to a new five-year contract with Kansas State that will run through 2022.
Snyder, 78, is the oldest active coach in college football. He will be 83 when this contract expires.
The new contract will increase Snyder’s pay from $3.2 million to $3.45 million this season. His annual pay will increase by $300,000 at the conclusion of 2019 and 2020. If he remains coach at that time, a salary renegotiation clause will kick in for the final years of his deal.
K-State athletic director Gene Taylor had been working with Snyder on a new contract since the Cactus Bowl, when the financial terms of Snyder’s old contract required an update.
“It has been a pleasure watching our football program up close over the past year and seeing one of the greatest coaches in the history of college football continue to positively impact student-athletes while also producing winning seasons on a yearly basis,” Taylor said in a statement. “With this new contract, we felt that it was important to recognize his commitment to our football program, and we look forward to his continued leadership.”
K-State hired Snyder as its football coach in 1989. He is entering his 27th year as coach this season.
“My entire family and I have been so very grateful for the genuine, caring and loyal support K-Staters have provided our coaches, staff, families and young people on a yearly basis,” Snyder said in a statement. “And, as I have stated so often we came to Kansas State because of the people, stayed because of the people and returned because of the people, and that remains unchanged.
“We have continued to make daily improvement as a football program, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue and will do so as long as I am healthy and feel that I am having a positive impact on our university, community and football program and the young men that are involved.”
