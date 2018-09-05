KU defensive lineman has DUI charge dropped, will not be punished by football team

A DUI charge against Kansas football defensive lineman Isi Holani has been dismissed, Lawrence supervising city prosecutor Elizabeth Hafoka confirmed to The Star on Wednesday afternoon.
Holani originally was arrested on July 22 following a stop sign violation, Hafoka said. The officer arrested Holani at the scene, believing there was probable cause, according to Hafoka.
When a breath test was administered at the jail, she said, Holani’s blood-alcohol concentration was below .08, which is the per se legal limit in Kansas.
“After reviewing the evidence, we determined there was not sufficient evidence that he was under the influence of alcohol to the degree that rendered him incapable of safely driving a vehicle,” Hafoka said.
A KU spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that Holani will not be punished by the football team as a result.
Holani played in KU’s season opener Saturday, registering a solo tackle. His attorney, Hatem Chahine, said Holani agreed to pay the fine for the stop sign violation after the DUI charge was dismissed.
