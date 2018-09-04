KU athletic director releases statement after football team’s season-opening loss

KU coach David Beaty’s opening comments after loss to Nicholls State

By Jesse Newell

September 04, 2018

Kansas athletic director Jeff Long released a statement Tuesday following the KU football team’s 26-23 overtime loss to FCS opponent Nicholls State over the weekend.

“We all expected a different outcome Saturday but I continue to support our student-athletes and coaches and ask all Jayhawks to do the same,” Long said. “Our evaluation of the program is ongoing without a predetermined timeline.”

The statement, which was made in response to multiple reporters asking Long for comment, comes at a time when many fans have already begun speculating about coach David Beaty’s future. Following Saturday’s defeat, Beaty fell to 3-34 in four seasons, which includes a 2-2 mark against FCS foes.

Long, whose first day at KU was Aug. 1, was hired by chancellor Douglas Girod, who specifically said that resurrecting a dormant football program would be Long’s top objective.

Beaty said Tuesday that both Long and assistant athletic director Mike Vollmar were around the team after the game.

“They were with us in the locker room,” Beaty said. “Very supportive guys.”

KU will play at Central Michigan at 2 p.m. Saturday.

