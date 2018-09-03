Kansas Jayhawks vs. Central Michigan Chippewas: Kickoff time, TV, five things to know

Refocusing after a devastating loss in the opener won’t be easy, but Kansas football has the type of opportunity Saturday that hasn’t happened in five years.
KU — seriously — has a legitimate shot at getting a road victory.
Opening lines for the KU-Central Michigan game at 2 p.m. central Saturday had the Chippewas as 6 1/2-point favorites. According to the database at OddsShark, that number (if it stands) would be the fewest amount of points for a favorite against KU in a road game since Nov. 23, 2013, when the Jayhawks were only four-point underdogs against Iowa State.
For KU, which has lost an FBS-record 46 consecutive road games, Saturday represents the best chance of this season (and maybe the past few years) of ending a black-cloud streak that has hung over the program far too long.
The details
Kickoff: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, Mich.
TV: ESPN+ streaming
Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM) in Wichita
Tickets: $23
Five things to know
- Central Michigan lost its opener, 35-20, at Kentucky. The Chippewas forced four turnovers but struggled both offensively and with run defense, as two Wildcats posted 100-yard rushing games.
- KU will have plenty to fix offensively after a poor opener against Nicholls State. The Jayhawks’ 3.6 yards-per-play average was their worst mark in a Week 1 game since 2004.
- Expect the KU quarterback carousel to continue turning this week. Coach David Beaty started Peyton Bender the first game before rotating backup Miles Kendrick in a few possessions. Beaty said Saturday that’d be the plan moving forward too. “We’re certainly going to continue to use Miles,” Beaty said. “Certainly going to continue to use him, find more ways to get him in the game.”
- Five bucks will get you the game on TV or online. KU Athletics announced two weeks ago that it had partnered with streaming service ESPN+, meaning all KU fans can get the games blackout-free for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month. The KU-CMU game will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ with no other cable viewing options.
- This will be a rematch of a game played last year in Lawrence. Now-graduated CMU quarterback Shane Morris threw for 467 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Chippewas to a 45-27 victory.
