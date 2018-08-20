New KU softball coach has ties to Team USA, Texas Longhorns

Kansas athletic director Jeff Long made his first KU coaching hire on Monday, announcing that Jennifer McFalls will lead the softball program.
McFalls, who served as an assistant coach with Texas for the last eight seasons, also won a gold medal in the 2000 Olympics, scoring the game-winning run in Team USA’s 2-1 victory over Japan.
“She brings outstanding credentials as a coach in the Big 12 conference and as a national-caliber player,” Long said. “Our student-athletes will benefit greatly from her knowledge and passion for the game of softball.”
McFalls was both defensive coach and recruiting coordinator for Texas while helping the Longhorns to eight consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and also a College World Series berth in 2013. Before her stint with Texas, she was an assistant coach for both Oklahoma and Texas A&M.
During her playing days, McFalls was a four-year starter at shortstop for Texas A&M, earning All-America honors in 1993. Eight years later, the Grand Prairie, Texas, native was inducted into Texas A&M’s Hall of Fame.
McFalls also has helped with USA Softball, serving on the selection committee for five years and also as an assistant coach in 2010. She replaces Megan Smith, who accepted the coaching job at Marshall last month.
