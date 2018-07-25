Softball coach leaves KU for new job at Marshall

Kansas softball coach Megan Smith has accepted a new job with Marshall University.
Smith, who was 273-204 in nine seasons with KU, was introduced as the Thundering Herd’s new coach Wednesday.
“I am extremely honored and excited to be a part of the Marshall family,” Smith said in a release. “There is such a strong history and tradition of success within the softball program and I am humbled to now be a part of that.”
Under Smith, KU made consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances in 2014 and 2015. The program had struggled recently, though, as the Jayhawks combined to go 5-30 in Big 12 play over the last two seasons.
KU’s online roster lists Rich Wieligman as the team’s interim head coach.
Comments