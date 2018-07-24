No typical exhibition, Kansas-Missouri alumni basketball game a hot ticket

More than 1,800 tickets have been sold for the Kansas-Missouri alumni basketball game, set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, one of the game’s organizers reported Tuesday.

“It is going nicely. Ticket sales are great. We are definitely excited about it,” said Steve Gardner, co-founder of the game, titled “Rivalry Renewed.”

“When I run into people and talk to people throughout the day, everyone I talk to is aware of it and certainly excited about it,” added Gardner, a 1991 KU graduate who has partnered with former Missouri standout Kareem Rush to set up the game in the 5,800-seat building.

Tickets are available through the Rivalryrenewed.com Website. One of the options is a VIP package that includes a social gathering on Friday night.

“Basically we haven’t split it (arena) into sections where KU people are here, MU people are here. We fully anticipate we’ll have a pretty good mix. People want to sit where they want to sit. Whatever they want is good with us,” Gardner said, noting the game, which is being played for charity (Rush Forward Foundation, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City, This Too Shall Pass), should be, “good, clean fun.”

The KU players expected to participate: Nick Bradford (player/coach), Mario Chalmers, Jeff Graves, Jeff Hawkins, Brady Morningstar, Tyrel Reed, Travis Releford and Brandon Rush. Drew Gooden and Cole Aldrich also are possibilities as well as any late additions. Gooden, who competes in the Big 3 summer league, has a game on Friday night in Toronto.

The MU players expected to participate: Rush, plus Keyon Dooling, Stephon Hannah, Leo Lyons, Johnnie Parker, Ricky Paulding and Jarrett Sutton. Kim English is a possibility as well as others.

“We’ve updated the list three or four times,” Gardner said, noting each team should consist of eight to 10 players.

He said college rules will be used in an exhibition consisting of two 20-minute halves. He expects a competitive game.

“There is genuine animosity between these guys. Not personally from a friendship perspective, but KU-MU, it means something. I think rather than a typical exhibition game where there is no real passion, I think you will see passion in this game,” Gardner said.

Co-organizer Rush recently told the Star the game could be moved to a bigger venue in the future if there is enough interest. Gardner believes interest is real.

“As a kid who grew up throughout the ‘80s, ‘90s, 2000s, watching the rivalry, there was nothing like KU-MU. That was the thing,” Gardner said. “To me, I’ve been looking for something that can even lightly replace it. There’s nothing there. Everyone else, we (Jayhawks) beat too often. That doesn’t make for much of a rivalry. While we certainly had a very good record against MU, those games were so exciting. When Kareem reached out to me about helping put this game together, I said, ‘Man, I’m all in.’’’

Rush, who figured it was time to play this alumni game while riding the popularity of the sold-out KU-MU exhibition (Showdown For Relief) last October in the Sprint Center, said: “It’s a charity game. I’m sure toward the end, once guys start playing, the level of intensity will go up. Guys will come out and compete. If we put on a good product, we hope to revitalize the rivalry between former greats (of the two schools).”

The Rush family, with many members living in Kansas City, should be well represented in the stands.

“It’s for a good cause. At the end of the day it’s about competing against the Jayhawks again and (for) me personally, I never got a chance to play against my younger brother (Brandon) in a Jayhawk jersey. I kind of want to bust his tail a little bit wearing the old Black and Gold again. I’m planning on getting 30 or 40 (points),” Kareem Rush said, trash-talking Brandon.

“Guys love the rivalry,” Kareem Rush added in a more serious tone. “Players … if you bleed that brand Black and Gold or Blue and White, yes you’ll come back and play. It should be a lot of fun.”

Former KU guard Reed has mentioned the exhibition on his Facebook page.

“Make sure to come check out the best rivalry in CBB being played this summer in KC on July 28th,” Reed wrote.