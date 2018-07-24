KC events July 26-Aug. 1: KU vs. MU alumni basketball game, ‘Wizard of Oz,’ ‘Hairspray’

Tournament of Nations
3:15 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Children’s Mercy Park
Some of the best women’s soccer players in the world will compete in this four-team round-robin tournament, with the opening-round games pitting Brazil against Australia at 3:15 p.m. and the U.S. against Japan at 6 p.m. The tournament will continue July 29 in East Hartford, Conn., and Aug. 2 in Bridgeview, Ill. Tickets are $26-$350 through ussoccer.com.
Festival of Butterflies
9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, July 27, through Aug. 12 at Powell Gardens
Powell Gardens will be the place to be for all things butterfly over the next two weeks. Visitors will be able to view thousands of the colorful flying insects in the Tropical Butterfly Conservatory and Native Butterfly Habitat. Among the many related activities will be guided tours, butterfly releases, a butterfly fashion show, children’s events and the Caterpillar Experience. 816-697-2600. Tickets are $5-$12 through powellgardens.org.
Ron White
6:30 p.m. Friday, July 27, at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
If you remember the four guys who made up the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, Ron White was the smart one — relatively speaking. The Texan nicknamed “Tater Salad” likes to smoke cigars and drink Scotch on stage while making wry, witty observations and telling hilarious stories. He turned one of his best lines into the title of his 2006 book, “I had the right to remain silent … but I didn’t have the ability.” 816-283-9921. Tickets are $51.50-$61.50 through midlandkc.com.
“Hairspray”
Opens 8 p.m. Friday, July 27, at Starlight
Based on John Waters’ 1988 movie, “Hairspray” tells the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad, who desperately wants to appear on a popular dance program in 1960s Baltimore. Tony nominee Brad Oscar will portray the iconic role of Edna Turnblad, Tracy’s mother who hasn’t left their apartment in years. The original Broadway production of “Hairspray” won eight Tony Awards in 2003, including best musical. Also, 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, July 28-29, and Tuesday, July 31, through Aug. 2. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $14-$145 through kcstarlight.com.
KU vs. MU Men’s Basketball Alumni Game
7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
The current Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers don’t play each other anymore, but that doesn’t mean former players can’t get together. An alumni game called Rivalry Renewed will benefit the Rush Forward Foundation of former Tiger Kareem Rush as well as the Boys and Girls Club. Among the participants expected are, for KU, Brandon Rush (Kareem’s brother), Cole Aldrich, Mario Chalmers and Drew Gooden, and, for MU, Michael Dixon, Keyon Dooling, Kim English and Clarence Gilbert. Tickets are $38 through silversteineyecentersarena.com.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Dallas
7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at Children’s Mercy Park
After a fast start and a long stint in first place in the Western Conference of Major League Soccer, Sporting hasn’t won a match in more than a month, but a victory against now-first-place Dallas would stem the downward slide. Making this showdown even more important is that Sporting’s next two matches will be on the road, at Houston (Aug. 4) and at LA Football Club (Aug. 11). 913-387-3400. Tickets are $42-$130 through sportingkc.com.
Billy Gardell
8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at Ameristar
Given his television presence as police officer Mike Biggs on “Mike & Molly” (2010-16) and his numerous other TV and movie roles, Billy Gardell is known to most people as an actor. But the Pittsburgh-area native was a comic long before he played Melissa McCarthy’s husband, having gotten his start in stand-up as a teenager and now finding time for an occasional performance. 816-414-7000. Tickets are $35-$50 through ameristar.com.
Heartland Chamber Music Festival
Concerts Sunday, July 29, and Wednesday, Aug. 1, through Aug. 4 at Johnson County Community College
The Heartland Chamber Music Festival will attract more than 100 students, faculty and guest artists, culminating with five free concerts, and will present the Parker Quartet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1. Also: Faculty Concert, 3 p.m. July 29; Junior Festival Concert, 7 p.m. Aug. 2; Festival Scholars Concert, 7 p.m. Aug. 3; and Student Concerts, 2 and 7 p.m. Aug. 4. The concerts will be at Yardley Hall and Polsky Theatre. 913-735-4532. Tickets for Parker Quartet $5-$50 through heartlandchambermusic.org; other concerts free.
The Great Car Show
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at National WWI Museum and Memorial
The southeast lawn adjoining the Liberty Memorial will be the site of this car show benefiting the Kansas City Automotive Museum and the National WWI Museum. In addition to hundreds of vehicles of all makes, models and years, the show will feature music, educational displays, food trucks, demonstrations and ride-alongs. Tickets are $2-$5 through thegreatcarshow.com; combo tickets to car show and museum, $17-$20.
“Bring It!” Live
7 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
The Dancing Dolls are coming to town. In case you’re not familiar with them, the Dancing Dolls and coach Dianna “Miss D” Williams are the stars of reality TV show “Bring It!” which spotlights hip-hop majorette competition and has played for five seasons on Lifetime. This is the third live tour for the energetic dancers from Jackson, Miss. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $32-$50 through midlandkc.com.
Summer Singers of Lee’s Summit and Chamber Orchestra
3 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Lee’s Summit
With singers ranging in age from 14 to 84 — some traveling as far as 100 miles for weekly rehearsals — the 60-voice Summer Singers of Lee’s Summit are a summer-only community chorus that performs masterworks with top soloists and professional orchestras. They will present two pieces by Vivaldi (“Beatus Vir” and “Gloria”) and choruses for Handel’s “Messiah.” 913-488-7524. Tickets are $5-$50 through festivalsingers.org/concerts.
“The Wizard of Oz”
8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, through Aug. 4 at Providence Amphitheater
For the first time, scenes from the MGM musical will be incorporated into a live production of “The Wizard of Oz” as a cast of 50 sings and dances in Munchkinland, the Emerald City, poppy fields, the witch’s castle and other settings from the classic movie. Chelcie Abercrombie, a graduate of Stephens College in Columbia, Mo., will play Dorothy. 816-421-7500. Tickets are $10-$40 through wizardofozkc.com; there will be a performance Aug. 5 in case of rainout Aug. 4.
Also this week
Classical music and dance
Summerfest 2018: Concert 4, July 28-29, White Recital Hall and St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. summerfestkc.org
Theater
“My Favorite Year,” Music Theatre Kansas City, July 28-29, B&B Live. mtkc.org
Musical Monday and Tuesday, July 30-31, MTH Theater at Crown Center. mthkc.com
Comedy
Preacher Lawson, July 27-28, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
Chico Bean, July 29, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
Lanco, July 26, Kansas City Live! powerandlightdistrict.com
Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters, July 27, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Buzz Beach Ball featuring Portugal. The Man, Awolnation, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and more, July 27, Providence Amphitheater. providenceamp.com
Halestorm and In This Moment with New Years Day, July 27, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. silversteineyecentersarena.com
Bennie, Basie, and Bird: An Evening of KC Jazz, July 28, Mutual Musicians Foundation. mutualmusicianslive.com
Hairball, July 28, Crossroads KC. crossroadskc.com
Tyler Farr with Noe Palma, July 28, Kearney Amphitheater. kearneyamphitheater.com
Agent Orange with FEA, July 31, RecordBar. therecordbar.com
Drake with Migos, July 31, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Walk the Moon, July 31, Crossroads KC. crossroadskc.com
Band of Horses with Bonny Doon, Aug. 1, Crossroads KC. crossroadskc.com
Erasure with Reed and Caroline, Aug. 1, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
Marcus King, Aug. 1, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Events/festivals/etc.
“Now You See Me: The Portrayal of African Americans in Film & Television,” July 26, Black Archives of Mid-America. blackarchives.org
First Day of Issue Stamp Dedication Ceremony, July 27, National WWI Museum and Memorial. theworldwar.org
Fun in the Sun KidsFest, July 28, Linden Square. lindensquare.info
Johnson County Fair, July 29-Aug. 4, Gardner. jocokansasfair.com
Douglas County Fair, July 30-Aug. 4, Lawrence. dgcountyfair.com
Sports/recreation
Lakeside Speedway: Clyde Ellis Memorial, July 27. lakesidespeedway.net
Kansas City T-Bones vs. Chicago, July 27-29. T-Bones Stadium. tbonesbaseball.com
Friends In Service of Heroes Veteran Softball Game, July 28, T-Bones Stadium. friendsinserviceofheroes.org
