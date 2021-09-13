Chris Klieman shares positive injury update on K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson

Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman has some good news to share about the health status of Skylar Thompson.

The senior quarterback is expected to play again this season for the Wildcats after he suffered a scary knee during a 31-23 victory over Southern Illinois on Saturday.

“We don’t believe it to be a season-ending injury,” Klieman said Monday, “which is what I know I feared on Saturday, that he would be lost for the season. We don’t feel it to be that way. But it’s going to be some time. I can’t tell you how long.”

That means Thompson is out indefinitely and will not be able to suit up for the Wildcats when the take on Nevada in their next game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

When could he realistically return to action?

Two sources told The Eagle that Thompson could be ready to go after only a few weeks recovery, which would mean it’s possible he could play in early Big 12 games against Oklahoma State (Sept. 25), Oklahoma (Oct. 2) or Iowa State (Oct. 16). But Klieman declined to provide a timetable.

“I can’t tell you how long,” Klieman said. “But he’s going to be out indefinitely as we continue to get more information. We had a MRI yesterday that confirmed some things that we will keep in house. But he’ll be out indefinitely.”

Klieman said Thompson was handling the situation well, all things considered.

“It’s tough, without question,” Klieman said, “with what he went through last year, and to be able to come back and get a chance to play this sixth year and to have a great fall camp. I know that when he when he went down I think all of us kind of gasped, like, ‘Oh no. Not again.’ It’s part of the game, he knows it, and it’s frustrating because it’s not fair. Why does it happen to somebody two years in a row?”

“But his spirits are a little bit better. When I talked to him late yesterday but obviously it’s tough. You only get so many opportunities to play this great game and he’s gonna have some opportunities taken away again.”

Without Thompson, K-State will turn to Will Howard to lead the offense against Nevada.

That will be a familiar scenario for the sophomore quarterback. He took over for Thompson last season when Thompson was lost for the season on an illegal tackle against Texas Tech. Howard played in the final eight games, starting seven of them.

K-State only went 2-5 with Howard as a starter, and he looked shaky again in relief of Thompson against Southern Illinois, as he committed two turnovers and only threw for 76 yards.

But it was enough for the Wildcats to win the game. Klieman remains confident in Howard.

“Will is the guy right now that will continue on and take the lion’s share of those reps,” Klieman said.

Jaren Lewis, a 6-foot-1 sophomore from Columbia, Missouri, will prepare as the backup quarterback.

It’s currently unclear who will handle third-string responsibilities. Klieman said K-State coaches will take Max Marsh of Jake Rubley off the scout team and have them prepare as the No. 3 quarterback this week. But he hadn’t decided between the two as of Monday morning.