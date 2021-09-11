Kansas State QB Skylar Thompson leaves Southern Illinois game with knee injury

For the second straight year, Kansas State football fans are worried about the health status of starting quarterback Skylar Thompson.

Thompson was forced to leave K-State’s game against Southern Illinois with an injury to his right knee on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium when he came up lame attempting to throw a block for running back Deuce Vaughn.

It was a strange and scary moment.

Thompson didn’t make contact with anyone on the play, but something went wrong with his right knee as he began to charge forward, and he collapsed face first on the field. He then rolled over on his back and appeared to either cry or scream in pain. Two trainers and K-State coach Chris Klieman all came onto the field to evaluate his injury, but none of them looked happy.

The site of Klieman kneeling on the ground next to Thompson, both expressing some emotions, made it seem like they knew it was a serious injury.

After a few moments, two trainers helped Thompson walk off the field and escorted him to the team’s injury tent on the sideline, where he was further evaluated.

His status is unknown, but Thompson was able to leave the injury tent and walk under his own power into the K-State locker room. Perhaps that is a sign that the injury is not as severe as it originally appeared, but he seemed doubtful to return against Southern Illinois.

Thompson has started 31 games for the Wildcats during his six years in a K-State uniform. But he missed all but three games last year when he suffered a season-ending injury to his throwing arm on an illegal tackle against Texas Tech.

This was his first game back in Manhattan since then, and it ended in ominously similar fashion.

K-State was leading 7-0 when Thompson exited the game in the first quarter. He had completed 3 of 4 passes for 96 yards and an interception.

Sophomore quarterback Will Howard took over for Thompson and guided the Wildcats to touchdowns on their next two drives.