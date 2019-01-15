Former K-State quarterback Alex Delton flips commitment from UTEP to TCU

TCU has found its grad transfer quarterback it appears.

Former Kansas State quarterback Alex Delton announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he is flipping his commitment from UTEP and joining TCU. The Frogs wanted to secure a grad transfer by the end of the week. Any transfer not enrolled by Friday is not eligible to participate in spring ball.

TCU made it clear that it would be in the grad transfer market for quarterbacks and were hopeful to get Alabama’s Jalen Hurts to visit. But Hurts didn’t visit and had gone “quiet” on them in recent days. The Frogs were also linked to Oklahoma quarterback Austin Kendall as a possible transfer.

In the end, Delton is the grad transfer joining the program in time for spring ball.

“Man I am so blessed for what I’ve learned through this game & how it has shaped me,” Delton wrote on his Twitter account. “I’m proud of what I’ve done but I am not done yet... Change of plans. I will be finishing my final year at TCU. Excited to get started!!!”

The news was met with excitement from TCU star receiver Jalen Hurts, who posted a “2019 its up!” to Delton’s announcement.

Delton is a dual-threat quarterback who rushed for eight touchdowns in 2017, but never won the full-time job at K-State. He played in 20 games, including six starts, over four seasons. He has one year of eligibility left and will compete for snaps next season.

An interesting fact that could excite TCU fans – Delton was the MVP in the 2017 Cactus Bowl, which has since been renamed the Cheez-It Bowl (which TCU won last month).

In the 2017 game, Delton came off the bench, rushing for 158 yards and three TDs, to lead K-State to a victory over UCLA.

In his college career as a passer, Delton has a 56.1 completion percentage (96 for 171) for 1,202 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions. He has 868 yards rushing on 213 carries with 11 TDs.

Delton is expected to compete for the starting job with Mike Collins, Justin Rogers and incoming freshman Max Duggan. Delton and Duggan are expected to get the majority of snaps this spring.

Collins is rehabbing from season-ending injury and is not expected to be full-go this spring, and Rogers continues to work his way back from a drop-foot condition.