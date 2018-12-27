Alex Delton, former K-State quarterback, finds transfer destination: report

Former Kansas State quarterback Alex Delton has found a transfer destination, Texas-El Paso.
ESPN reported that Delton, who played in 20 games with six starts over his four years at K-State, will finish his career at UTEP, coached by former Kansas State offensive coordinator Dana Dimel.
Delton is immediately eligible and has one year remaining.
As a redshirt junior this season, the Hays native completed 44 of 80 passes for 554 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 234 yards and two scores. He led a fourth-quarter go-ahead touchdown drive against Kansas.
Delton was the MVP in last year’s Cactus Bowl when he came off the bench to lead the Wildcats to a victory over UCLA by rushing for 158 yards and three touchdowns.
