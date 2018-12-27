Kansas State University

Alex Delton, former K-State quarterback, finds transfer destination: report

By Blair Kerkhoff

December 27, 2018 05:22 PM

Alex Delton pleased with Wildcats’ win over Jayhawks

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Alex Delton talks about the Wildcats' 21-17 Sunflower Showdown win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Nov. 10, 2018.
By
Up Next
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Alex Delton talks about the Wildcats' 21-17 Sunflower Showdown win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Nov. 10, 2018.
By

Former Kansas State quarterback Alex Delton has found a transfer destination, Texas-El Paso.

ESPN reported that Delton, who played in 20 games with six starts over his four years at K-State, will finish his career at UTEP, coached by former Kansas State offensive coordinator Dana Dimel.

Delton is immediately eligible and has one year remaining.

As a redshirt junior this season, the Hays native completed 44 of 80 passes for 554 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 234 yards and two scores. He led a fourth-quarter go-ahead touchdown drive against Kansas.

Delton was the MVP in last year’s Cactus Bowl when he came off the bench to lead the Wildcats to a victory over UCLA by rushing for 158 yards and three touchdowns.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

Blair Kerkhoff

Blair Kerkhoff has covered sports for The Kansas City Star since 1989. 816-234-4730

  Comments  