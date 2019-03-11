Downtown Kansas City streets close for Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship

Driving to downtown Kansas City this week? You’ll want to bring along some extra patience.

Streets will be closed around the Sprint Center beginning Monday morning for the 2019 Big 12 Conference men’s basketball championship, including Fan Fest and other activities surrounding the arena.

Thousands of fans will once again descend upon the downtown area as the tournament returns to Kansas City Wednesday through Saturday.

Anticipating traffic congestion, city officials are urging drivers to allow extra time when traveling through downtown.

Here’s a look at the street closures and when they will occur:

▪ At 10 a.m. Monday, Grand Boulevard will close between 13th Street and Truman Road. It will remain closed through 6 a.m. Sunday.

▪ At 10 a.m. Monday, 14th Street will close between Walnut Street and Grand Boulevard. It will remain closed through 6 a.m. Sunday. There will be valet access to 14th between Main and Walnut during the closure.

▪ At 10 a.m. Monday, Truman Road will will be limited to one lane between Oak and Walnut streets. The lane restrictions will remain through 6 a.m. Sunday.

▪ At 10 a.m. Tuesday, 14th Street will close between Main and Walnut Streets. It will remain closed through midnight Sunday.

▪ At 10 a.m. Tuesday, Walnut Street will close between 13th Street and Truman Road. It will remain closed through midnight on Sunday.

Residents and guests of Two Light apartments at Truman Road and Grand Boulevard will have access to the building’s garage throughout the event.

Drivers should expect closures Saturday morning for Kansas City’s Big 12 Run. The run will start at 8 a.m. and conclude about 11 a.m. Kansas City police will allow traffic to cross the race route when it’s safe for runners.

Here are the streets impacted by the run:

▪ Grand Boulevard, between Eighth and 12th streets, and between Truman and Pershing Road.

▪ Eighth Street, between Grand Boulevard and Holmes Street.

▪ Holmes Street, between Eighth and 18th streets and between 30th and 31st streets.

▪ Truman Road, between Holmes Street and Woodland Avenue and between Grand Boulevard and Oak Street.

▪ Woodland Avenue, between Truman Road and 18th Street.

▪ 18th Street, between Woodland Avenue and Vine Street and between Holmes Street and Grand Boulevard.

▪ Vine Street, between 18th Street and 17th Terrace.

▪ 17th Terrace, between Vine Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/The Paseo.

▪ Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/The Paseo, between 17th Terrace and 31st Street.

▪ 31st Street, between between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/The Paseo and Holmes St.

▪ 30th Street, between Holmes and McGee streets.

▪ McGee, between Holmes Street and Gillham Road.

▪ Gillham Road, between McGee Street and Pershing Road.

▪ Oak Street, between Truman Road and Ninth Street.

▪ Ninth Street, between Oak Street and Grand Boulevard.

Visit the Downtown Kansas City Parking Map, kcmo.clickandpark.com to check parking availability or download the Parkmobile parking app to pay for metered parking with your cellphone.

Parking is also available along the KC Streetcar route, which runs along Main Street and connects the River Market to the Union Station and Crown Center area.

RideKC’s MAX bus will run every 8 to 10 minutes through the tournament. The Main Street Max will temporarily reroute during the event. For more information about the Main and Troost MAX routes, visit ridekc.org or call 816-221-0660.

Taxi lanes will be available on the south lane of 13th Street between Oak Street and Grand Boulevard. B-Cycle stations are also spread throughout downtown Kansas City and the River Market.