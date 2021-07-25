Big 12 executive committee meets with university presidents from Texas and Oklahoma

Will this Big 12 “family photo” include Texas and Oklahoma in the future? Blair Kerkhoff

When the Big 12 held a league-wide teleconference last week to discuss the reports of Texas and Oklahoma leaving the league for the SEC, the Longhorns and Sooners didn’t participate.

But Sunday, the Big 12 Conference executive committee — Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec and Baylor president Linda Livingston, along with commissioner Bob Bowlsby — met by teleconference with Oklahoma president Joe Harroz and Texas president Jay Hartzell.

Bowlsby described the meeting in a statement: “The meeting was cordial, and the Executive Committee expressed a willingness to discuss proposals that would strengthen the Conference and be mutually beneficial to OU and UT, as well as the other member institutions of the Conference.

“I expect that we will continue our conversations in the days ahead and we look forward to discussing thoughts, ideas and concepts that may be of shared interest and impact.”

One of those concepts could be a greater share of conference revenue distributed to Texas and Oklahoma.

CBSSports.com reported the Big 12 has discussed a formula that would deliver to Texas and Oklahoma 1.5 shares each; the eight other schools’ shares would be decrease.

Currently, all 10 members equally share conference-generated revenue from TV contracts, football playoffs and bowl games and the NCAA Tournament.