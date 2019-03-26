Iowa State extends Steve Prohm’s contract. Does Fred Hoiberg wind up at Nebraska?

The college basketball coaching carousel will spin without Steve Prohm.

Prohm, who just completed his fourth year at Iowa State, has agreed to a contract extension through 2025.

Cyclones athletic director Jamie Pollard made the announcement on Twitter: “Excited to announce we have agreed to a contract extension with @CoachProhm through 2025. Awesome to have a basketball coach that fits our department’s culture of excellence while also having integrity, kindness and humility.”

Contract details were not announced.

Pollard hired Prohm from Murray State after the 2015 season, and Prohm has compiled an 83-53 record in Ames with three NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Cyclones have won the Big 12 Tournament twice under Prohm in 2017 and 2019.

Prohm replaced the popular Fred Hoiberg, a former Cyclones standout player who became the head coach of the Chicago Bulls.

Hoiberg had started his fourth season with the Bulls when he was fired in December. He’s been linked to college coaching jobs, most prominently at Nebraska. Hoiberg was born in Lincoln and is the grandson of former Cornhuskers coach Jerry Bush.

But the Nebraska job is currently occupied by Tim Miles, whose team was eliminated from the NIT on Sunday. Miles owns a 116-114 record and one NCAA Tournament appearance with the Cornhuskers.

The Lincoln Journal-Star reported last week the school had been in contact with Hoiberg.