Iowa State last gasp three-point attempt fails, Ohio State advances in NCAA Tournament

By Blair Kerkhoff

March 22, 2019 11:12 PM

Musa Jallow #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones in the first round game of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at BOK Center on March 22, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Harry How Getty Images

To pull off the upset in the NCAA Tournament, 11th seeded Ohio State couldn’t allow Iowa State’s free flowing offense to operate.

The Buckeyes buckled down and are moving on after a 62-59 victory.

Ohio State will meet third-seeded Houston on Sunday. The winner will advance to the Midwest Region semifinal in Kansas City.

Ohio State big man Kaleb Wesson dominated the low possession game with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Iowa State had no answer for Wesson in the paint.

“The big fellow, he was unbelievable,” said Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann.

About the only offense Iowa State could muster was provided by senior Marial Shayok, who finished with 23 points. Shayok spent his first three college seasons with Virginia but transferred to Iowa State to run in a more uptempo attack.

That was the case for Shayok, who entered the game averaging 18.7 points and was named to the All-Big 12 team.

But Shayok also had a big miss, the front end of a one-and-one with 11 seconds remaining that left an Ohio State lead at three.

Wesson then missed a front end, and Iowa State had a final chance. But Nick Weiler-Babb clanked an open three to seal the outcome and the season for the Cyclones, who won the Big 12 tournament last weekend.

