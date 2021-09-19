Sports

Eyeing 3rd title, Monarchs return to KCK leading best-of-5 finals 2-0. Game 3 is Monday

The Kansas City Star

The independent-league Kansas City Monarchs were set to open the American Association Championship Series on Friday, Sept. 17. The best-of-five affair could extend through Wednesday, if a fifth game is needed.
The independent-league Kansas City Monarchs were set to open the American Association Championship Series on Friday, Sept. 17. The best-of-five affair could extend through Wednesday, if a fifth game is needed. Ryan Weaver/file photo Special to The KC Star

The Kansas City Monarchs scored seven runs in the first two innings Saturday night and went on to beat the host Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 7-5 in Game 2 of the best-of-five American Association Championship Series.

With the Fargo, N.D. portion of the finals complete, the Monarchs return home for Game 3 leading the series 2-0. They have a chance to clinch the third title in club history Monday night at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kan.

The Monarchs have now won nine straight games, dating to the regular season.

KC’s Carlos Diaz got the win Saturday with Jameson McGrane working the final inning for the save. Monarchs infielder Ibandel Isabel was 2 for 5 with three RBIs; teammates Morgan McCullough, Ryan Grotjohn, Colin Willis and Darnell Sweeney each had two hits apiece.

Fargo-Moorhead’s starting pitcher, Bret Helton, hunt in for three innings and took the loss.

The series shifts to Legends Field Monday evening. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. The Monarchs would also host Games 4 and 5, if needed, on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Tickets to all Monarchs postseason games can be purchased by calling 913-328-5618 or visiting monarchsbaseball.com.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service