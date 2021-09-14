After sweeping initial playoff series, KC Monarchs open championship finals on Friday

Rebranded Kansas City Monarchs schedules on a table for fans to take at Legends Field during the team’s home opener May 18, 2021. Kansas City fielded a Monarchs team for the first time in 56 years as the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball team payed tribute to the Negro League team with a new name. Special to The KC Star

The Kansas City Monarchs swept their opening postseason series against Sioux City and open the best-of-five American Association Championship Series on Friday seeking their third title in franchise history

The independent-league Monarchs beat the Explorers 14-2 Monday night in Iowa to wrap up their South Divisional Championship Series in three games. They’ll play the winner of the North Divisional Championship Series between the Chicago Dogs and Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in another best-of-five series.

The Monarchs are set to host games three through five (if necessary) Sept. 20-22.

Five Monarchs drove in at least two runs Monday, led by Darnell Sweeney, who went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Winning pitcher Justin Donatella threw six innings, allowing six hits with two runs and five strikeouts.

The Monarchs, formerly the Kansas City T-Bones, swept their first postseason series since beating Fargo-Moorhead in the 2008 Northern League semifinals. They set a franchise record for regular-season wins this year, going 69-31 ahead of the playoffs.

Last week, KC manager Joe Calfapietra was recognized as the American Association Manager of the Year for the second time.

Tickets for all Monarchs home games are available at monarchsbaseball.com or by calling 913-328-5618.