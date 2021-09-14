Today: Kansas City Royals to discuss hopes for new downtown ballpark, introduce new GM

John Sherman will hold a video news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss at least two major parts of the Royals’ future.

One happens now: JJ Picollo will take over as general manager, while Dayton Moore will be the president of baseball operations. Picollo came to the Royals shortly after Moore was hired in 2006 and has been a major part of the Royals operations at all levels.

The other major development is long-term: Sherman will discuss the club’s hopes and plans for a downtown ballpark in Kansas City.

The impact of that would be enormous, obviously, but there are many obstacles and questions, including how it would be funded and what would happen to the Royals’ lease at Truman Sports Complex, which goes through 2031.

