SportsBeat KC: K-State impressed in opening-game win; KU did too, by simply not losing

Kansas football fans finally had a victory to celebrate after their 2021 home opener. Associated Press file photo

Major college football in Kansas is undefeated after one week. Kansas State was an impressive 24-7 winner over Stanford and Kansas won its first game since 2019 by defeating South Dakota 17-14.

On today’s episode of The Star’s daily podcast, SportsBeat KC, beat writers Jesse Newell and Kellis Robinett break down the games and discuss whether those outcomes change their perspective about the season.

Also, since we’re talking Big 12, realignment is always a topic. How might a new 12-team Big 12 shape up?

