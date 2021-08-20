SportsBeat KC: Another goal for Daniel Salloi, and Adrianna Franch comes home to Kansas

USWNT bronze medalist and Salina, KS native Adrianna Franch is the newest player for KC NWSL. AP file photo

Daniel Salloi continued his magical season Wednesday evening with another goal. This one, in extra time, enabled Sporting Kansas City to salvage a draw against the visiting Portland Timbers. We asked soccer writer Shaun Goodwin where he would’ve placed Salloi on a list of preseason MVP candidates.

Also in this episode of SportsBeat KC, our daily sports pod: KC NWSL won its first game, then traded away its goalkeeper. Abby Smith was sent to Portland, and in comes Adrianna Franch, the Salina, Kansas native who started for the USWNT in the squad’s Olympic bronze-medal victory this month in Japan.

