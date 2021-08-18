Salloi scores late as Sporting KC salvages draw, point at home against Portland Timbers

Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi, left, and Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chara (21) chase after the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. AP

Cutting inside on the edge of the box, Daniel Salloi took a glance at the Portland Timbers’ goal. Then another, followed by a little stutter-step.

And still no Timbers defender closed him down.

So, doing what’s become natural for him at this point, he fired a shot at goal and found the bottom corner for a second-half stoppage-time goal that salvaged a 1-1 tie for Sporting Kansas City Wednesday evening at Children’s Mercy Park.

A 17th-minute goal from the Timbers’ Felipe Mora looked to be the game-winner until Salloi scored his 12th goal of the season in the 92nd minute.

Fielding the same lineup that defeated FC Dallas 2-0 in Texas Saturday night, Kansas City was primed to pounce on a Portland side still licking its wounds from a 6-2 loss to Seattle over the weekend.

KC controlled a whopping 69% of possession, but most of that time was spent dictating a slow-tempo game and struggling to get behind Portland’s back line. The Timbers were up to the challenge, setting up in a “Christmas tree” defensive formation: 4-3-2-1.

It was a deep-lying formation that’s sole purpose was to block out and frustrate Sporting KC. And when the opportunity to attack presented itself, the Timbers planned to attack with speed.

That’s just what happened in the 17th minute, when Portland collected a ball down the left side of the field. A quick combination of passes gave Loria time and space on the wing. He placed a perfect cross between Sporting KC’s Andreu Fontas and Luis Martins.

Waiting within that gap was Mora, who headed home his chance. But that was the Timbers’ only shot on target all game.

With a lead to protect, that Christmas tree became a blockade: a five-man defense with two deep-sitting midfielders in front. That limited KC to just two good chances for the first 90 minutes of the game.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

The first came early when Salloi cut inside and sent a close-range shot toward the corner. Portland keeper Steve Clark tipped it just wide.

The second came on the hour mark via a cross from Graham Zusi to Gadi Kinda in the Portland box — very similar to how the Timbers scored their goal. The difference was that Kinda’s header was well saved by Clark from close range.

Both opportunities came as Sporting attacked in the wide spaces vacated by the Timbers. Unable to break through down the middle, KC peppered the Portland box with a staggering 33 crosses.

But with hope almost lost, Sporting did what it does best, gaining points, or in this case, a point, from behind. Salloi’s stoppage-time goal inside Clark’s left post from the edge of the box marked the 18th point that Sporting KC has gained from a losing position this season.

The tie also extended Kansas City’s winless streak at home to four matches across all competition.

The end of the tough stretch is almost in sight for Sporting. The team plays at Minnesota Saturday before enjoying a full-week break for the first time since the last week of July.