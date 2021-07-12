SportsBeat KC: Going inside Kansas City’s bid to host the 2026 World Cup

The KC2026 Bid Committee and OUTFRONT Media want to get the attention of the FIFA World Cup committee. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

During this period of intense international soccer action — Euro, Copa, Gold Cup and more — the biggest world event was a topic of conversation in Kansas City on Monday.

The city’s bid be a host site for the 2026 World Cup got a lead image Monday as the KC2026 Bid Committee partnered with OUTFRONT Media to create a “wallscape” (mural) that measures 90 by 90 feet on the north-facing side of the building at 1627 Main Street.

In this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily podcast, Sporting Kansas City director of marketing Aaron Borns and Kansas City Sports Commission president and CEO Kathy Nelson take us inside Kansas City’s World Cup bidding process.

After a break, you’ll hear from Gianluca Busio, who made his USMNT debut Sunday night in the U.S. team’s 1-0 victory over Haiti in the Gold Cup opener at Children’s Mercy Park. Busio, 19, spoke to reporters Friday on his feelings about representing the United States for the first time.

